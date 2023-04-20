^

Despite 3-2 lead, TNT's Lastimosa still wary of 'title favorite' Ginebra

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 8:55am
Despite 3-2 lead, TNT's Lastimosa still wary of 'title favorite' Ginebra
Jojo Lastimosa
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Jojo Lastimosa believes that the TNT Tropang Giga are still the underdogs in their best-of-seven series against the Barangay Ginebra.

This despite TNT moving one win away from the title with a 104-95 win in Game 5 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Wednesday.

Deep into the series against his former coach Tim Cone and Ginebra's formidable wards led by Justin Brownlee, Lastimosa is in no hurry to write them off.

"It's easier said than done, going up against Ginebra, especially going up against Tim, againast Brownlee," said Lastimosa of closing out in Game 6.

"Coming in here, we have nothing to lose. These [TNT] guys are just going [at it], it just so happens that we're given an opportunity to grab it and beat them," he added.

This is the first time that TNT has taken the lead in this series, as they went down 0-1 and 1-2 against the defending champions.

History also remains on the side of the Gin Kings as they have yet to be dethroned when they have Brownlee at their helm. The longtime Ginebra reinforcement has gone 6-for-6 in his PBA conferences with the team.

In Game 5, Brownlee was battling food poisoning, which TNT took advantage of.

But considering the sheer dominance of Ginebra and Brownlee, Lastimosa admits it will still be an uphill battle.

"They're still the favorites, even if we're up 3-2," said Lastimosa.

"Kumbaga, hindi kami kampante. And we know how hard it takes to win over them," he added.

Game 6 not only presents an opportunity for TNT, but for Lastimosa as well. Now on opposite sides of the court, Lastimosa has the chance to take one against his former coach whom he shares multiple PBA championships with.

Familiar with his calibre of coaching, the 59-year-old underscored the impact if he outwits the league's winningest mentor.

"I'll be honored to beat him if I can in this series," said Lastimosa.

"But you know, it's a long series. A lot of things can happen and you know, close-out games are really really hard," he added.

TNT goes for the jugular on Friday, April 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

