Lady Spikers storm back vs Lady Falcons to seize UAAP semis bonus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 7:44pm
Games on Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (men)  
12 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)
2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)
4 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle essayed a gritty come-from-behind 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Adamson and clinched a twice-to-beat incentive in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Having learned their lessons from a lone defeat against Santo Tomas, the Lady Spikers did not blink an eye and displayed immense composure for a gutsy finish from a set down to firm up their grip on the pole position at 11-1.

La Salle, now assured of at least a top-two finish regardless of its last two matches, thus dodged any possible complications with chasers Santo Tomas (8-3), reigning champion National University (8-3) and Adamson (8-4) in their own tightrope contest for the No. 2 seed.

Super rookie Angel Canino erupted for career-high 28 points on 22 attacks, five blocks and an ace plus 19 receptions and while Thea Gagate (22) and Jolina dela Cruz (21) chimed in help with Mars Alba (23 sets) and Justine Jazareno (18 digs) orchestrating the show.

“Siguro po, nawala lang kami ng konti sa sistema. Pero nakabalik naman po kami. Pinaalala lang po ng coaches namin na bumalik sa game plan at sa sistema namin. Sinabi lang din ng mga ate namin na ilaban namin ito,” said Canino as La Salle clawed back from a 1-2 deficit.

Up against the high-flying Lady Falcons, the Lady Spikers were dragged into only their second five-setter match this season. There, they flashed their brilliance highlighted by an 8-0 run to take command at 8-2 en route to the hard-earned win.

Kate Santiago (21), Trisha Tubu (18) and Lucille Almonte (13) paced Adamson.

Earlier, Far Eastern University (6-6) stayed afloat in the Final Four race with a big 25-21, 25-11, 22-25, 25-21 win over also-ran Ateneo (4-8).

Chenie Tagaod (15) and Jovelyn Fernandez (12) teamed up as the Lady Tamaraws completed a season sweep of once perennial contender Blue Eagles, who will miss the Final Four for the first time in 14 years, despite Faith Nisperos’ 20 points.

"Whatever the outcome, we're looking at our remaining games. We really want to win it all. If we make it to the Final Four, that's a blessing, but right now our focus is to maximize our time in UAAP and win," said coach Tina Salak as FEU’s semis fate would need a lift from other teams.

One among Adamson, NU and University Santo Tomas — which are in the thick of a top-two contest as well behind La Salle with at least eight wins —has to drop all their remaining matches just for the No. 5 FEU to catch up and force a knockout match for the fourth and last ticket.

Meanwhile in the men’s play, Jian Salarzon exploded for 29 points as the Blue Eagles (6-6) dragged Far Eastern U (6-6) for a tie at No. 4 with only two games left.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
