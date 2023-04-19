Lady Tams keep semis hopes alive, beat Blue Eagles

The Golden Tigresses (7-2) tie knots with the struggling Blue Eagles (4-5) at 10 a.m. in the second rematch of the UAAP volleyball finals prior to the pandemic with the winner boosting their Final Four drive.

Games on Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)

2 p.m. – NU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. – NU vs UE (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University stayed afloat in the Final Four race with a huge 25-21, 25-11, 22-25, 25-21 win over also-ran Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Chenie Tagaod led the way with 15 points on 12 hits, two aces and a block as the Lady Tamaraws kept a slim chance to still make the semifinals at 6-6 entering their last two games.

Jovelyn Fernandez added 12 while Alyzza Devosora and Ann Asis chipped in nine points apiece for FEU that however would need a massive lift from other Final Four hopefuls to get in.

One among Adamson, NU and UST — which are in the thick of a top-two contest as well behind La Salle with at least eight wins — has to drop all their remaining matches just for the No. 5 FEU to catch up and force a knockout match for the fourth and last ticket.

And FEU gets a crack for that bid with its remaining assignments slated against UST and Adamson.

"Whatever the outcome, we're looking at our remaining games. We really want to win it all. If we make it to the Final Four, that's a blessing, but right now our focus is to maximize our time in UAAP and win," said coach Tina Salak.

The Lady Tamaraws also drew solid contributions from Margarett Encarnacion (11 digs) and Christine Ubaldo (10 sets) as Devosora threw in 11 more receptions and nine digs.

Faith Nisperos was in her usual fiery form with 20 points and eight digs but the Blue Eagles still got swept by the Lady Tamaraws this season.

Lyann de Guzman (11) and AC Miner (10) also had strong efforts for Ateneo (4-8), which was eliminated as early as last week for only the first time in 14 years.

Meanwhile, in the men’s play, Jian Salarzon exploded for 29 points as Ateneo (6-6) dragged FEU (6-6) for a tie at No. 4 with only two games left.