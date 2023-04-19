Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes in UFC, eyes Jon Jonesâ€™ heavyweight title

^

Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes in UFC, eyes Jon Jones’ heavyweight title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 5:27pm
Sergei Pavlovich (left) could have a shot at the heavyweight title if he wins this weekend.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – It is the biggest match of Sergei Pavlovich’s career thus far.

The Russian will be taking on American Curtis Blaydes this Sunday, April 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The winner will be getting a shot at that heavyweight championship belt currently wrapped around Jon Jones’ waist.

However, it is one fight at a time for Pavlovich (17-1-0). The big Russian — he stands 6’3” — may be on a five-match win streak, but he cannot take Blaydes (17-3-0, 1 No Contest) lightly.

The last time Pavlovich did so was during his UFC debut against Alistair Overeem, and he paid for it by getting knocked out by the Dutchman in the first round.

“My preparation not only includes improving my skills and tactics in how to fight my opponent, but I also work on my mindset as well as getting acclimatized to the location of where I am fighting,” shared Pavlovich.

During his five-match win streak following the Overeem loss, Pavlovich has been awarded Performance of the Night thrice. All have been first round knockouts including an impressive one over Tai Tuivasa, who has been cocky if not arrogant in his triumphs.

Pavlovich rained down 44 strikes with 23 significant ones. His 10th strike decked Tuivasa and it was a matter of time before the Russian chalked up the win. And it all ended with 54 seconds gone by.

Blaydes could be a tougher nut to crack. On a three fight win streak, Curtis saw his last match end prematurely when Tom Aspinall broke his leg during their headline bout in London in July of last year.

The American is equally adept at striking as he is in wrestling although he isn’t a knockout artist like Pavlovich.

However, both fighters are aware of the inherent danger both bring to the Octagon.

A win would be doubly nice, not just for the title shot, but it will also make a nice birthday gift as Pavlovich is celebrating his birthday on May 19.

He knows too that the Russian people are also looking for one of their icons to gravitate to or cheer for.

“I understand my responsibilities as a professional, and I can only do my best,” promised Pavlovich.

UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes will be shown live in the Philippines at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

