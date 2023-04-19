Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

MANILA, Philippines – Association of Boxing Alliances (ABAP) in the Philippines president and chief executive officer, and longtime sports broadcaster Edgar “Ed” E. Picson died Wednesday due to complications from a long battle with liver cancer. He was 69.

In a tweet, The STAR’s Quinito Henson announced the passing of Picson, his close friend and media colleague with whom he partnered for many years as part of the Philippine Basketball Association’s broadcast team.

ABAP president & dear friend Ed Picson passed away at 11 this morning due to complications from cancer of the liver … Ed was a legend in sports broadcasting & when Sen Manny revived Blow By Blow late last year, he was invited to cover the fights but he declined-he will be missed — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) April 19, 2023

An avid boxing fan, Picson was elected to lead ABAP in November 2021. It was the start of a fruitful term that resulted in several medals for the Philippines in international competition — most notable of which are Eumir Marcial’s bronze and Nesthy Petecio’s silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

An alumnus of the Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Picson also wrote a sports column for the Manila Bulletin.

He is survived by wife Karina and children Binggay and Bam.