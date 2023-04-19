^

Basketball legend Leo Isaac is new Pilipinas Super League commissioner

April 19, 2023 | 4:44pm
Basketball legend Leo Isaac is new Pilipinas Super League commissioner
New PSL commissioner Leo Isaac

MANILA, Philippines – Leandro "Leo" Isaac has been promoted by the Pilipinas Super League to league commissioner.

The appointment was made early this month after Marc Pingris formally resigned from the post to return to basketball.

Isaac, 62, was previously the lead analyst of the PSL before being named head of operations prior to the 2022-23 PSL Pro Dumper Cup.

"Hindi ko inexpect ito kasi nandiyan si Comm. Ping," said Isaac, who was also the former head coach of numerous PBL teams, Mapua University, Arellano University, and Blackwater. "Pero kahit nawala siya, hindi ko inexpect na ako ita-tap nila as commissioner."

As league commissioner, Isaac will be handling the day-to-day operation of the league beginning with the upcoming 2023 PSL 18- and 21-under tournaments presented by Manila Bankers Life and powered by Converge.

There will be five regions in the tournament that is also co-supported by Skin Care Depot and Dumper Partylist and supported by J Project Clothing, MDC, WCube Solutions, and NET 25.

The Luzon Leg will open on April 29 while the National Capital Region Leg will tip off on May 3.

The Visayas, Southern Mindanao, and Northern Mindanao legs will also open in May.

Helping Isaac will be Chelito Caro, who is now the league's head of operations.

"A lot of opportunities for those going to play for our local players. It gives breaks and opportunities for our young and aspiring players, lalo na dun sa galing sa remote areas," said Isaac about the tournament.

"Ngayon, may platform na para ma-scout sila ng big schools and universities. Tapos may new job opportunities din for eveyrone who is going to be involved. Just excited and umaasa ako na marami tayong matutulungan sa program natin na ito," he continued.

