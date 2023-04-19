^

Rising Zamboanga wallops Laguna in MPBL

April 19, 2023 | 8:04am
Rising Zamboanga wallops Laguna in MPBL
Dexter Maiquez starred for Zamboanga.
MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines proved too strong for Laguna Krah Asia, 92-62, on Tuesday as it sustained its climb in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Flaunting a balanced attack, Zamboanga sped away at 81-42 before cruising to its fourth win against a loss in the single round-robin elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Dexter Maiquez, Judel Fuentes, Ralph Tansingco and Jayvee Marcelino joined forces to propel Zamboanga to a 50-30 halftime lead, which it padded to 74-39 after the third quarter.

The burly Maiquez posted 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while Fuentes, his fellow former San Juan Knight, tallied 13 points, including three triples, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for Coach Vic Ycasiano.

Tansingco came through with 13 points, including two triples, plus three steals, while Marcelino added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Zamboanga, last year's MPBL South Division champion and National Finals runner-up.

Reigning MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino, Jayvee's twin, settled for eight points, three rebounds and two assists while Chris Dumapig contributed eight points and eight rebounds as the Zamboanguenos bared the form that won for them the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitationals.

The outclassed Laguna Heroes tumbled to 2-4 as only Ivan Villanueva managed twin digits with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Kevin Mendoza threw a one-hander that hit the board and went in to win a brand new Suzuki Avenis motorcycle in the Suzuki half-court shootout during the halftime break of the Marikina-Valenzuela tussle.

According to the 30-year-old Mendoza, a self-employed resident of Brgy. Sta. Rita Karsada, Batangas City, he played basketball during his elementary and high school days and it was really his way of shooting from long distance.

