^

Sports

Lascuña shares lead with 68

The Philippine Star
April 19, 2023 | 12:00am
LascuÃ±a shares lead with 68
Tony Lascuña
STAR / File

CAVINTI, Laguna, Philippines — Tony Lascuña charged back from a three-putt miscue on No. 17 with a birdie from short range on the last hole, keeping a four-under 68 and forcing a four-way logjam at the helm after 18 holes of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here yesterday.

A happy mix of young guns and seasoned campaigners, including Sean Ramos and Elmer Salvador, matched 69s at the well-kept Caliraya Springs Golf Club, while seven others, led by recent Bacolod leg winner Ira Alido, produced identical 70s to make it a crowded leaderboard in the early going of the P2.5 million championship put up by ICTSI.

Lascuña worked his way up in conventional fashion, targeting the long holes and birdying all but one of the four par-5s. He then rebounded from his lone mishap with a closing birdie on the par-4 18th for a pair of 34s.

Multi-titled Angelo Que missed joining the two-under par group with a bogey on the penultimate hole but his 71 tied him with four others at 18th, well within striking distance of leaders Lascuña, Lloyd Go, Clyde Mondilla and red-hot Rupert Zaragosa.

Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario marred her return to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a three-putt mishap but marked it with a big finish of two birdies in the last three holes as she fired a 69 and wrested a one-stroke lead over Korean Kim Seoyun.

Del Rosario quickly settled down after an early struggle with her putter, gaining strokes on Nos. 4, 7 and 10 then rebounding from a missed-green bogey on the 12th with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, thus fueling her drive for an LPGT victory while on a break from the Epson Tour.

TONY LASCUÃ±A
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Spikers shoot for outright twice-to-beat UAAP semis incentive

Lady Spikers shoot for outright twice-to-beat UAAP semis incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Final Four-bound La Salle spikes for a sure top-two finish and a twice-to-beat bonus when it tangles with fellow hopeful Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Up next: critical game 5

Up next: critical game 5

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With the best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup Finals squared at two wins apiece, TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

1 day ago
Two teams were disqualified from the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association season on Monday after suspicions of match-fixing,...
Sports
fbtw
Lascuna, 3 others end up with share of lead in wild PGT Caliraya opener

Lascuna, 3 others end up with share of lead in wild PGT Caliraya opener

7 hours ago
Tony Lascuña charged back from a three-putt miscue on No. 17 with a birdie from short range on the last hole, keeping...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead

ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead

6 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario marred her return to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a three-putt mishap but marked it with a big...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Game 5: sprint duel kickoff

Game 5: sprint duel kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
It’s been a shootout in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between holder Barangay Ginebra and challenger TNT.
Sports
fbtw
Best of best slug it out in Shakey&rsquo;s girls volley

Best of best slug it out in Shakey’s girls volley

1 hour ago
A total of 16 teams will participate as the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League returns on May 6 at the New...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for title loss

No excuses for title loss

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Former IBF minimumweight champion Rene Mark Cuarto frittered away a chance to earn a shot at regaining the title by letting...
Sports
fbtw
PSC matrix to determine NSAs&rsquo; budget

PSC matrix to determine NSAs’ budget

1 hour ago
While their respective athletes vie for medals, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will also provide the various national...
Sports
fbtw

Trailblazers, Responders stay in thick of fight

1 hour ago
Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff and Philippine National Police made the race for the last two semis berths in the 9th UNTV Cup more exciting with huge wins over the weekend at the Paco Are...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with