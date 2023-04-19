^

Game 5: sprint duel kickoff

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of TNT (left) takes it strong against Justin Brownlee of Ginebra in Game 4 last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been a shootout in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between holder Barangay Ginebra and challenger TNT.

But as the entangled protagonists engage in a virtual race-to-two for the crown, Tropang Giga coach Jojo Lastimosa firmly believes it will weave towards a more defensive-centric battle heading home.

“We still have to see a close game so far. Malayo ang agwat towards the end. I know it’s going to eventually boil down to defense in the next three games, if we go to seven games,” Lastimosa said on the eve of the Game 5 tiebreaker at 5:45 p.m. today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga knocked down a new PBA finals record of 21 triples as they scored a tying 116-104 rout in Game 4. This maintained the trend in this back-and-forth duel where the team that outguns the other from long distance takes the win each time.

“Both of us are worried if we’re going to shoot well in Game 4 because it can change in an instant. Hindi mo alam. Ganoon talaga ang shooting – sometimes it’s on, sometimes it’s off. But as long as the defense is constant, you’re going to be okay,” said Lastimosa.

Tim Cone’s Ginebra charges didn’t do badly from beyond the arc, making 15, but missed out on the other key aspects of the game last Sunday.

“We hit treys too but we didn’t defend,” the multi-titled mentor rued.

TNT did both. With the returning Kelly Williams and a more focused Poy Erram taking turns defensively, the Tropang Giga held Best Player of the Conference winner Christian Standhardinger to 10 markers – half of his 20.33-point average in the first three matches.

“(Having Williams back) gives you a sense of comfort that if the game gets into a grindout, defense-for-defense, I know I can rely on Kelly. He’s going to be rusty on offense but defensively you can rely on Kelly every single time so having him in there to sub for Poy is a luxury,” said Lastimosa.

As veteran Williams returned, TNT lost gunner RR Pogoy to a fractured finger.

“As much as we miss Roger on both ends, the guy who’s going to step into his role is the MVP of the NCAA (Calvin Oftana). Of course, we still have Jayson (Castro) and Kib (Montalbo) who were huge in Game 4. I hope they continue to shine,” said Lastimosa.

As for the three-peat-seeking Gin Kings, it’s on to the next.

“It’s disappointing on many levels but it’s a series so we get ready for Wednesday,” said Cone, who is banking on Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo to lead the bounceback effort against Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the Tropang Giga.

“I think we just need to do a better job of taking away the things that they (TNT) are great at and then harness that energy that we put in every night into defense and offense and make it more efficient,” said Standhardinger.

