Best of best slug it out in Shakeyâ€™s girls volley

Best of best slug it out in Shakey’s girls volley

The Philippine Star
April 19, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 16 teams will participate as the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League returns on May 6 at the New San Andres Gym.

Five schools from the UAAP, four from the NCAA, and schools representing other leagues, including several coming from the provinces, will vie in the tournament to be held Saturdays and Sundays.

Since games will only be played on weekends, there will be six matches per day during the first three weeks of an expected five-week run.

“We’re excited because not only do we have the top UAAP schools, we have the top NCAA schools, and we also have the top non-UAAP and NCAA schools joining the tournament. So we got the best of the best in the high school division,” said Ian Laurel, president of the organizing Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES) during the PSA Forum yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

