PSC matrix to determine NSAsâ€™ budget

PSC matrix to determine NSAs’ budget

MANILA, Philippines — While their respective athletes vie for medals, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will also provide the various national sports associations (NSAs) the chance to prove their worth and justify future budget requests from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said that under his watch, the government funding agency in sports will use a different approach in allocating financial assistance to the close to 70 NSAs.

Bachmann said the PSC will no longer rely solely on historical data (past performances) but has designed a matrix that will help them do the job.

“Under the matrix there will be certain points for certain for Olympic sports and non-Olympic sports. Is the NSA self-sufficient because some of them have sponsors? For individual and team sports there will be certain points,” he said.