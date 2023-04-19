Trailblazers, Responders stay in thick of fight

MANILA, Philippines — Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff and Philippine National Police made the race for the last two semis berths in the 9th UNTV Cup more exciting with huge wins over the weekend at the Paco Arena.

The OPS-PMS Trailblazers stunned the NHA Home Masters, 81-67, in a win that tied them with their victims in the lead with similar 7-4 records.

The PNP Responders kept their own semis bid alive in the event offering a tax-free P3 million top prize to the chosen charity of the champion team by clobbering the GSIS Furies, 84-66.

The win improved PNP’s record to 6-4 – thanks to the vintage performance of former University of the East player Olan Omiping who exploded for 26 points.