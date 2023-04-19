^

Sports

Trailblazers, Responders stay in thick of fight

The Philippine Star
April 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff and Philippine National Police made the race for the last two semis berths in the 9th UNTV Cup more exciting with huge wins over the weekend at the Paco Arena.

The OPS-PMS Trailblazers stunned the NHA Home Masters, 81-67, in a win that tied them with their victims in the lead with similar 7-4 records.

The PNP Responders kept their own semis bid alive in the event offering a tax-free P3 million top prize to the chosen charity of the champion team by clobbering the GSIS Furies, 84-66.

The win improved PNP’s record to 6-4 – thanks to the vintage performance of former University of the East player Olan Omiping who exploded for 26 points.

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Spikers shoot for outright twice-to-beat UAAP semis incentive

Lady Spikers shoot for outright twice-to-beat UAAP semis incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Final Four-bound La Salle spikes for a sure top-two finish and a twice-to-beat bonus when it tangles with fellow hopeful Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Up next: critical game 5

Up next: critical game 5

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With the best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup Finals squared at two wins apiece, TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

1 day ago
Two teams were disqualified from the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association season on Monday after suspicions of match-fixing,...
Sports
fbtw
Lascuna, 3 others end up with share of lead in wild PGT Caliraya opener

Lascuna, 3 others end up with share of lead in wild PGT Caliraya opener

7 hours ago
Tony Lascuña charged back from a three-putt miscue on No. 17 with a birdie from short range on the last hole, keeping...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead

ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead

6 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario marred her return to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a three-putt mishap but marked it with a big...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lascu&ntilde;a shares lead with 68

Lascuña shares lead with 68

1 hour ago
Tony Lascuña charged back from a three-putt miscue on No. 17 with a birdie from short range on the last hole, keeping...
Sports
fbtw
Game 5: sprint duel kickoff

Game 5: sprint duel kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
It’s been a shootout in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between holder Barangay Ginebra and challenger TNT.
Sports
fbtw
Best of best slug it out in Shakey&rsquo;s girls volley

Best of best slug it out in Shakey’s girls volley

1 hour ago
A total of 16 teams will participate as the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League returns on May 6 at the New...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for title loss

No excuses for title loss

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Former IBF minimumweight champion Rene Mark Cuarto frittered away a chance to earn a shot at regaining the title by letting...
Sports
fbtw
PSC matrix to determine NSAs&rsquo; budget

PSC matrix to determine NSAs’ budget

1 hour ago
While their respective athletes vie for medals, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will also provide the various national...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with