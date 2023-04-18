^

Sports

ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead

Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 6:16pm
ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Del Rosario shakes off tentative start to grab lead
Pauline del Rosario

CAVINTI, Laguna – Pauline del Rosario marred her return to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with a three-putt mishap but marked it with a big finish of two birdies in the last three holes as she fired a 69 and wrested a one-stroke lead over Korean Kim Seoyun in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championships here Tuesday.

Del Rosario quickly settled down after an early struggle with her putter, gaining strokes Nos. 4, 7 and 10 then rebounding from a missed-green bogey on the 12th with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 of the Caliraya Springs Golf Club, thus fueling her drive for an LPGT victory while on a break from the Epson Tour.

“I actually three-putted the first hole but birdied the last, so I liked how I finished strong,” said del Rosario, who racked up four victories in running away with the LPGT Order of Merit title in her rookie season in 2017.

But to score a follow-up to her last local victory in 2020 in bubble setup at Riviera, the lone Filipina to have won on the LPGA of Taiwan, also in 2017, stressed the need to keep the ball in play all throughout the remaining 36 holes of the Php1 million championship.

“The roughs are a bit tough, there’s not much spin coming to the greens, which are pretty hard. So emphasis should be hitting it on the fairways,” added del Rosario, who will be as much as tested as Kim in a second round showdown with Harmie Constantino after the Korean likewise bounced back from a misfortune on the first hole with four birdies against one more bogey for a 70.

Kim was practically on target from tee to green, hitting all but one fairway and reaching regulation 17 times. But she wrestled with her putter and flubbed a couple of birdie opportunities.

“I hardly missed the fairways but the most important thing here is to hit the greens. (Greens) not super fast but you need to be careful,” said Kim, who placed runner-up to Rianne Malixi at Riviera last year.

Constantino, winner of the last two LPGT events last year, overcame a two-over card after seven holes with four birdies against another bogey for a 71 as she seized solo third, just a couple of strokes off del Rosario.

After hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 8 to draw level par, Constantino came through with a birdie-blast on the par-5 12th then negated her bogey on No. 15 with a birdie on the last long hole (No. 16) to put herself back in contention.

“The birdie-blast kind of got me going,” said Constantino, who expects to crowd del Rosario and Kim in the last 36 holes for a crack at another championship after a pair of forgettable finishes in Bacolod and Iloilo ruled by Chanelle Avaricio and Malixi.

“There are some minor details to work on and there are some sides of the greens that shouldn’t be missed,” said Constantino.

Avaricio likewise fought back from a double-bogey start with birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 but she dropped another stroke on No. 13 and finished with a 73 for joint fourth with Pamela Mariano, while Marvi Monsalve blew a one-under card with a triple-bogey 7 on her closing No. 9.

She ended up with 74 and slipped to joint sixth with Sarah Ababa and Daniella Uy, who is out to redeem herself from squandering a six-stroke lead in the final round in Iloilo that had her finishing at joint fourth instead.

Florence Bisera and amateur Lois Kaye Go matched 75s while amateur Mafy Singson wavered with four bogeys in the last seven holes and tumbled to joint 11th with eight others at 76.

Other four-over par scorers were Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Chihiro Ikeda, Gretchen Villacencio, Koreans Jane Jeong and Yang Ju Young and amateur Laurea Duque.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

China basketball teams thrown out after match-fixing claims

1 day ago
Two teams were disqualified from the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association season on Monday after suspicions of match-fixing,...
Sports
fbtw
Random drawing tie-breakers help sort NBA Draft order

Random drawing tie-breakers help sort NBA Draft order

8 hours ago
Random drawing tie-breakers were used Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) to sort out some of the selection order for June's NBA...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan edges Bacoor in 2OT; San Juan, Iloilo win

MPBL: Caloocan edges Bacoor in 2OT; San Juan, Iloilo win

8 hours ago
Caloocan blitzed Bacoor at the start of the second overtime and proceeded to tally an 84-75 victory.
Sports
fbtw
Women's Kampeon Cup heroines: Palawan's Jaie Desiree Juan

Women's Kampeon Cup heroines: Palawan's Jaie Desiree Juan

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Meet Jaie Desiree Juan, the 21-year-old goalkeeper for Team Palawan who recently competed in the AIA Vitality Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition

Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition

6 hours ago
A transgender basketballer was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women's competition, with the sport's governing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BREN, ECHO cop bonus; ONIC, Smart Omega complete MPL PH playoff cast

BREN, ECHO cop bonus; ONIC, Smart Omega complete MPL PH playoff cast

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
BREN Esports and ECHO Philippines have secured upper bracket advantages after finishing as the top two teams in the regular...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Making his debut as ONIC Esports head coach in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Professional League-Indonesia (MPL ID),...
Sports
fbtw
Study: Filipino gamers love The Last of Us, Pikachu, PlayStation

Study: Filipino gamers love The Last of Us, Pikachu, PlayStation

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
The study, conducted by Liberty Games, gathered geotagged tweets to compile the list of most loved and hated video game franchises,...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | 6 days ago
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
Upset-conscious TNC get boot in MPL Season 11

Upset-conscious TNC get boot in MPL Season 11

By Michelle Lojo | April 3, 2023 - 11:03am
TNC Pro Team has ended their Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios...
Sports
fbtw
HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail set for April release

HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail set for April release

By Michelle Lojo | March 30, 2023 - 10:26am
Two years since its development was announced, HoYoverse's fourth installment to the Honkai series, Honkai: Star Rail, will...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with