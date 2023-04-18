^

Lady Spikers shoot for outright twice-to-beat UAAP semis incentive

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 3:13pm
The DLSU Lady Spikers celebrate after scoring a point against the NU Lady Bulldogs in their first round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday
UAAP

Games on Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

10 a.m. – FEU vs ADMU (men)
12 p.m. – FEU vs ADMU (women)
2 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (women)
4 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Final Four-bound La Salle spikes for a sure top-two finish and a twice-to-beat bonus when it tangles with fellow hopeful Adamson in a vital clash nearing the tail end of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Wedesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Action sizzles at 2 p.m. with the league-leading Lady Spikers (10-1) want no complications among their chasers with a win-once incentive that would put them in prime position for a redemption bid after a runner-up finish last season. 

Fifth-running Far Eastern University (5-6), at 12 p.m., is out to keep its slim semifinal hopes burning against also-ran Ateneo (5-7), which got a rare boot last weekend for the first time in 14 years.

La Salle as early as last week became the first team to get in the Final Four, leaving only three spots left up for grabs among Adamson (8-3), University of Santo Tomas (8-3), reigning champion National University (8-3) and FEU.

With UST and NU still set for their own crucial duel next week that will drag one team to four losses, La Salle potentially with 11 wins could secure one of the two bonuses if it succeeds in handing Adamson’s fourth loss as well.

But the Lady Spikers are not keen on looking ahead, taking it step by step instead after being sent to the ground by the Golden Tigresses for their lone loss that erased all their elims sweep and outright finals appearance aspirations.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin kami sa goal. One game at a time kaya hindi kami dapat tumingin agad doon (twice-to-beat). Kailangang mag-focus muna kami dito sa second round ng eliminations,” said deputy mentor Noel Orcullo.

The Lady Falcons, for their part, vow to be locked-in just to match a formidable La Salle squad with immense firepower and defensive prowess if they wish to stay in the thick of the top-two race — especially after a 25-22, 14-25, 16-25, 19-25 loss in the first round.

“We need to be present. Una, kailangan present ‘yung first ball namin. Masarap sanang sabihin na ganun ka-simple pero hindi since domino effect 'yun. At kung 'di kami makaka-react sa blocking ng La Salle, wala pa rin. We have to implement and execute,” ordered coach Jerry Yee.

In the men's tilt, FEU (6-5) and La Salle (6-5) battle Ateneo (5-6) and Adamson (1-10) at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, to maintain their spots inside the Final Four in the last three games. Reigning champion NU (11-0) and UST (10-1) have already clinched the top two seeds and twice-to-beat incentives.

