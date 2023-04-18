^

MPBL: Caloocan edges Bacoor in 2OT; San Juan, Iloilo win

April 18, 2023 | 10:09am
MPBL: Caloocan edges Bacoor in 2OT; San Juan, Iloilo win
Paul Sang came up big for Caloocan against Bacoor.
MANILA, Philippines – Caloocan blitzed Bacoor at the start of the second overtime and proceeded to tally an 84-75 victory late Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Strike Gym in Bacoor.

The Batang Kankaloo rattled off nine straight points, capped by Paul Sanga's triple, to sway the balance, 80-71, sending many fans of the Strikers to the exit with still 3:10 left in the second extension.

True enough, the Strikers could get no closer than 74-80 following two free throws by Chito Jaime and another free throw by James Kwekuteye.

Gabby Espinas and Jeramer Cabanag then sealed Caloocan's third win in four starts with two free throws each with only 35 seconds to go.

Bacoor forced overtime at 64-64 following a triple from deep corner by Kwekuteye and again at 71-71 following a triple by Alwyn Alday.

Sanga ended up with 14 points and four rebounds, followed by Espinas with 11 points and nine rebounds and Reil Cervantes with 11 points. Cabanag contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Strikers, who suffered their first loss after four victories, got 18 points, six rebounds and three steals from Kwekuteye, 14 points and five rebounds from Alday, 11 points and seven rebounds from Jammer Jamito, and 10 points plus nine rebounds from Mark Yee.

Earlier, San Juan and Iloilo posted contrasting victories over Sarangani and Oriental Mindoro, respectively.

Wielding sharp form, the San Juan Knights routed the Sarangani Marlins, 103-87, while the Iloilo United Royals rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to repulse the Mindoro Disiplinados, 86-79.

Powered by Egie Boy Mojica and AC Soberano, San Juan moved beyond reach at 89-60 to climb to 2-0.

Mojica chalked 19 points and four rebounds while Soberano poted 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights, who are being coached by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada in the 29-team tournament.

Adrian Nocum also delivered for San Juan with 13 points and six rebounds and so did Orlan Wamar with 11 points and six assists.

Sarangani tumbled to 2-3 despite the 18-point, 6-rebound effort of Jeff Viernes. The Marlins also got 14 points each from Jordan Sta. Ana, Reggz Gabat and Jefferson Comia.

The United Royals banked on Joshua Flores, who posted 17 points and five rebounds, CJ Catapusan with 14 points plus five boards, Renzo Navarro with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Tony Ynot with eight points, all in the fourth quarter.

The MPBL goes to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with Laguna facing Zamboanga at 4 p.m., Marikina battling Valenzuela at 6 p.m. and Quezon City tackling Batangas at 8 p.m.

