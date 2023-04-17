Max Holloway earns shot at UFC featherweight crown after win vs Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen aired live last Sunday 16 over the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on TapGo TV in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – In front of a raucous and highly appreciative crowd at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Max Holloway showed his legendary brilliance against a talented Arnold Allen to score a huge victory on the scorecards.

Holloway, who hiked his mixed martial arts slate to 24-7-0, set a record for being the first person who has thrown over 3,000 significant strikes in the Octagon, and cemented his opportunity to reclaim the featherweight title.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen aired live last Sunday 16 over the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on TapGo TV in the Philippines.

Five rounds of brilliant striking was showcased between the second-ranked featherweight Holloway and the fourth-ranked Arnold Allen. Holloway stayed ahead of the judges’ scorecards by landing clean shots.

Allen, however, rocked Holloway in the fifth and final round, even landing a shot near the latter’s eye that had him concerned about seeing the end of career. But it wasn’t enough as a knockout could have only overturned any decision.

"I wanted to come out here with nothing (blank slate), but Arnold Allen hits like a truck. I wanted to keep tagging him, he didn't want to go out, he wanted to go all the way, and I welcome that. Don't boo the man, it takes two to dance and he did it,” Holloway said in paying respect to his opponent following the match.

In another featherweight match, Brazilian veteran Edson Barboza knocked out Billy Quarantillo with a knee to the face.

Barboza noticed that Quarantillo tended to duck to low when trying to land a haymaker. The second time the American tried it, the Brazilian planted an elbow to his back. The second time, he threw the knee that sent Quarantillo to the canvass.

Barboza said after this huge win that arrested a two-game slide, "I trained exactly this moment for eight weeks. Please (give me) someone ranked in front of me. Edson Barboza is still here, I'm ready!"

Hometown favorite Zak Cummings returned from a lengthy layoff to get an entertaining victory over fellow veteran Ed Herman. Cummings knocked down Herman, busted his nose, and finally got the finish in the very last seconds of the fight. In an emotional conclusion, both veterans laid down their gloves and announced their retirement from the sport.

UFC president Dana White announced that the bout between Bill Algeo and TJ Brown was the Fight of the Night. Algeo forced Brown to tap out at the 1:40 mark of the second round.

Three Performance of the Night awards (and their $50,000 bonus) were handed out to Brandon Royval, who knocked out Matheus Nicolau in their flyweight match, as well as to Barboza and Gillian Robertson, who submitted Piera Rodriguez at the 4:21 mark of their second round women’s strawweight bout.