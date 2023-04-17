Avaricio wary of tough opposition in title repeat bid at LPGT Caliraya

CAVINTI, Laguna – Chanelle Avaricio returns to the site of one of her three Ladies Philippine Golf Tour victories last year, looking for a repeat at Caliraya Springs Golf Club but wary of a vibrant blend of pros and amateurs out to foil her bid in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship firing off Tuesday here.

For one, Pauline del Rosario is keen on fully drawing on her Epson Tour experience to fuel a title run in probably her first and only LPGT stint this year while on a break from the LPGA’s farm league, and the likes of Chihiro Ikeda, Harmie Constantino and Daniella Uy are all eager to rebound from their recent unsuccessful campaigns in Bacolod and Iloilo ruled by Avaricio and top amateur Rianne Malixi, respectively.

But while Malixi is skipping this week’s event to focus on her campaign in a top Japan junior tournament next week, Avaricio is setting out for another shot at an LPGT trophy with an eye on duplicating her one-stroke victory over Ikeda in Caliraya Springs’ first-ever hosting of an LPGT event last year.

“Yes, there’s a bit of advantage because I have proven to myself that I can win on this course,” said Avaricio. “Winning is my biggest motivation and I’m looking forward to scoring a repeat this week.”

But to make it back-to-back in the Php1 million event put up by ICTSI, the striking and talented shotmaker said her putting must click in all three days.

“If my putting gets hot, I think I can put up a good score,” she said.

The rest, meanwhile, expect to put up a good fight.

Despite Malixi’s absence, fellow amateurs and national team mainstays LK Go and Mafy Singson, along with Laurea Duque, look forward to figuring in the title hunt in the 54-hole championship, which also drew Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Gretchen Villacencio, Florence Bisera and Pamela Mariano.

Focus will also be on Uy, who is going all-out to redeem herself from a final round meltdown in Iloilo that saw her blow a six-stroke lead in the last 18 holes and end up at joint fourth after a closing 81.

Ikeda, the reigning Order of Merit champion, is likewise coming into the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event exuding confidence, fully-rested after the Visayan swing and motivated to finish on top after placing sixth at Marapara and snatching runner-up honors in Iloilo.

Constantino, who swept the last two legs of last year’s LPGT at Pradera Verde and at Villamor Match Play, is also due for a big finish after struggling to 29th place in the Anvaya Ladies International last February, winding up seventh in Bacolod and ending up tied for sixth in Iloilo.

“I’m looking forward to competing against them but mainly I will just focus on my own game. I’ll do my best to play well,” said Avaricio.

A five-player Korean crew also sets off for a big surprise with Kim Seoyun seeking to better her runner-up finish to Malixi at Riviera-Langer last year. Others in the fold are Jane Jeong, Yang Juyoung, Kim Minyeong and Hua Nam Eun.

Completing the 25-player cast are Sheryl Villasencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza and Apple Fudolin.