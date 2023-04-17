^

BREN, ECHO cop bonus; ONIC, Smart Omega complete MPL PH playoff cast

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 11:49am
MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports and ECHO Philippines have secured upper bracket advantages after finishing as the top two teams in the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

BREN Esports seized the top spot in the rankings after a dominant performance against reigning MPL champions Blacklist International, even fashioning out a perfect Game 2, 17-0, with the Agents unable to take any objectives throughout the game.

Reigning world champion ECHO secured the final upper bracket advantage after sweeping Smart Omega, 2-0, endangering the Barangay's playoff hopes as they trailed behind the standings. They secured a win in their final match of the regular season against TNC, 2-0, to solidify their hold on sixth place, eliminating Nexplay EVOS from playoffs contention.

Though missing out on a playoffs spot, Nexplay EVOS ended their season on a high note after securing a reverse sweep against defending champions Blacklist International, 2-1, with a powerful 17-1 Game 2 victory.

Meanwhile, ONIC Philippines delivered another upset by sweeping BREN Esports, 2-0, to book a playoff berth, while RSG's mixed results in the final week saw them at fourth place.

The playoffs will begin on May 4 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

