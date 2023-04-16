^

Tropang Giga rain triples on Gin Kings, tie PBA finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 8:30pm
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga drilled 21 threes en route to a 116-104 blowout of the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 4 of the PBA Governors' Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Led by the hot-shooting Calvin Oftana and Kib Montalbo, who finished with four triples each, TNT leveled the best-of-seven series anew at 2-2. Their 21 triples tied the record for most in the PBA Finals game.

Freshly minted Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hacked out a 36-point performance to go along with 10 boards, five assists and three steals in the convincing victory where they led by as much as 23 points, 48-25.

TNT piggybacked on a strong second quarter where they outscored Ginebra, 30-18.

Though the Gin Kings attempted a comeback in the second half, they were only able to get within 11, 57-68, before TNT pulled away anew.

Apart from Hollis-Jefferson, four other TNT players finished in double-digit scoring paced by Jayson Castro, who came off the bench to contribute 17 markers.

Justin Brwonlee top-scored for Ginebra in the losing effort with 28 points.

TNT and Ginebra meet to break the deadlock anew on Wednesday, April 19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

