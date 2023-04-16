^

TNT's Hollis-Jefferson, Ginebra's Standhardinger win top PBA conference plums

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 6:24pm
Christian Standhardinger (left) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson nabbed the Best Import award while Christian Standhardinger was named Best Player of the Conference of the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup before Game 4 of the finals tipped off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Hollis-Jefferson beat out Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, Meralco Bolts' KJ McDaniels and San Miguel Beer's Cameron Clark for the plum.

He came smack in the middle of the conference for TNT as he helped them to a No. 1 finish into the finals against the Gin Kings.

The former NBA player averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds, 5.8 assists 2.4 steals, and a block in his five games played in elimination.

For his part, Standhardinger edged out teammates Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo for his BPC plum.

In nine games, Standhardinger normed 22.89 points, 10.22 rebounds, six assists, 0.67 steals and 0.22 blocks.

Standhardinger has thus won BPC with two different clubs, copping his first one with NorthPort back in 2019.

TNT's RR Pogoy and San Miguel Beer's CJ Perez were also candidates for the award.

