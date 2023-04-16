^

Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 6:08pm
Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back
Thirdy Ravena
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena hit big shots for the San-En NeoPhoenix as they gained a morale-boosting win over the Yokohama B-Corsairs in overtime, 87-84, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium on Sunday.

Ravena scored seven points in the extra period as the NeoPhoenix staged an upset over the playoff-bound Yokohama.

Apart from his heroics in overtime, Ravena also scored on a layup to get San-En within one, 69-70, with 1:40 remaining in regulation.

Ravena came off of the bench and finished with 12 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals and made the most of his 25:31 minutes of play.

The NeoPhoenix breached 20 wins for the year with a 20-33 slate.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz recovered against the Akita Northern Happinets, 75-70, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright followed up his 25 points on Saturday with 17 markers in the win this time around. He also had three rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Kyoto improved to 19-34.

In the other games, a Ray Parks-less Nagoya Diamond Dolphins side nipped Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 91-83, at Dolphins Arena.

Parks remains sidelined with injury but five different Dolphins finished in double-digit scoring to come away with the victory and improve to 38-15.

Sotto, meanwhile, had six points, and eight rebounds in the losing effort for Hiroshima.

The Dragonflies tumbled to 38-15 in the standings.

Carl Tamayo once again went scoreless in Ryukyu Golden Kings' 89-81 win over the Shiga Lakes at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena, which bumped their record to 42-11.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena tallied 12 points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals in the losing effort. Shiga is now 13-40 for the year.

In the other game, Dwight Ramos scored nine points and added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block as the Levanga Hokkaido fell to the Chiba Jets, 80-54, at the Funabashi Arena.

Hokkaido slumps to 16-37.

