^

Sports

Final Four-bound Lady Spikers vent ire on Fighting Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 5:22pm
Final Four-bound Lady Spikers vent ire on Fighting Maroons
Angel Canino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers bounced back with a dominant win over the reeling UP Fighting Maroons, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

After a shock loss against the UST Golden Tigresses before the Holy Week break, La Salle made quick work of the Diliman team that were sent reeling to their 8th straight loss.

"After game sa UST, sinabi sa kanila na at least makakaranas kayo kung pano babangon. So after ng Holy Week sinabi sa kanila na kalimutan na yung nangyari, ito bumalik tayo kung paano tayo babangon," said DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

La Salle improved to 10-1 and are already assured of a spot in the Final Four following NU's win over FEU earlier Sunday.

In the first two sets, the Lady Spikers zoomed to comfortable leads that UP just couldn't shake off.

The Maroons showed more fight in Set 3, when they were within three, 13-10, after a Jewel Encarnacion crosscourt hit. But La Salle was just too good for UP when they built a seven-point lead, 22-15, after an error from Nina Ytang.

Jyne Soreno provided the finisher for La Salle with an off the block hit, 25-16.

Angel Canino continues to deliver the goods for La Salle with 17 points. Thea Gagate clinched Player of the Game honors with 11 markers.

Shevana Laput, who was inserted into the starting lineup following the injury to Leila Cruz, came up big with nine points.

Stephanie Bustrillo was UP's lone bright spot with 10 markers.

La Salle faces semis contender Adamson Lady Falcons next on Wednesday, April 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Next on La Salle's to-do list will be the twice-to-beat semis bonus with three games remaining in elimination.

UP, at 1-10, aim to break their losing slump also against the Lady Falcons on Saturday, April 22.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BGC, Cebu top Women&rsquo;s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

BGC, Cebu top Women’s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and Cebu stamped their class on the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup field Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins &nbsp;

Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Adamson and Santo Tomas maintained a neck-and-neck race for a top-two finish, surviving scares from their respective counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to...
Sports
fbtw
Cone catches TNT off-guard

Cone catches TNT off-guard

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone’s genius was in full display when he made key adjustments to win Game 3, 117-103 and...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ makes case for Best Import

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The Best Import award will be given before Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between back-to-back defending champion Barangay Ginebra and TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.  
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back

Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
Ravena scored seven points in the extra period as the NeoPhoenix staged an upset over the playoff-bound Yokohama.
Sports
fbtw
FEU management apologizes for racial slur against NU player

FEU management apologizes for racial slur against NU player

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During a timeout in the third set, as NU was leading 24-23, a member of the FEU coaching staff used a racial slur to refer...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena rallies with 67 for T-16 as Quiban ends up 34th in International Series Vietnam

Tabuena rallies with 67 for T-16 as Quiban ends up 34th in International Series Vietnam

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Earlier, Tabuena waged a scorching fightback from nine strokes down with a five-birdie splurge after 12 holes coming off a...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The defending champions rode the offense of Alyssa Solomon as she finished with 18 points built off of 17 attacks to send...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals falter vs Japanese club in SEA Games preps

Nationals falter vs Japanese club in SEA Games preps

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite a spirited challenge in Set 2 where they tied things up at one set apiece, the Japanese ramped up the offense in Set...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with