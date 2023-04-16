Final Four-bound Lady Spikers vent ire on Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers bounced back with a dominant win over the reeling UP Fighting Maroons, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

After a shock loss against the UST Golden Tigresses before the Holy Week break, La Salle made quick work of the Diliman team that were sent reeling to their 8th straight loss.

"After game sa UST, sinabi sa kanila na at least makakaranas kayo kung pano babangon. So after ng Holy Week sinabi sa kanila na kalimutan na yung nangyari, ito bumalik tayo kung paano tayo babangon," said DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

La Salle improved to 10-1 and are already assured of a spot in the Final Four following NU's win over FEU earlier Sunday.

In the first two sets, the Lady Spikers zoomed to comfortable leads that UP just couldn't shake off.

The Maroons showed more fight in Set 3, when they were within three, 13-10, after a Jewel Encarnacion crosscourt hit. But La Salle was just too good for UP when they built a seven-point lead, 22-15, after an error from Nina Ytang.

Jyne Soreno provided the finisher for La Salle with an off the block hit, 25-16.

Angel Canino continues to deliver the goods for La Salle with 17 points. Thea Gagate clinched Player of the Game honors with 11 markers.

Shevana Laput, who was inserted into the starting lineup following the injury to Leila Cruz, came up big with nine points.

Stephanie Bustrillo was UP's lone bright spot with 10 markers.

La Salle faces semis contender Adamson Lady Falcons next on Wednesday, April 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Next on La Salle's to-do list will be the twice-to-beat semis bonus with three games remaining in elimination.

UP, at 1-10, aim to break their losing slump also against the Lady Falcons on Saturday, April 22.