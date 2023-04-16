FEU management apologizes for racial slur against NU player

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU men's volleyball team management has issued a statement following the mention of a racial slur against NU men's volleyball player Obed Mukaba during their second-round encounter in UAAP Season 85 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

During a timeout in the third set, as NU was leading 24-23, a member of the FEU coaching staff used a racial slur to refer to Mukaba while conversing with the players.

Related Stories Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

The incident was caught on camera and the video has since made rounds on social media.

FEU apologized for the remarks Sunday afternoon, through manager Obet Cruz.

"It is with a humble heart that Coach Edd [Orcullo], together with the entire FEU MVT apologize to Obed Mukaba for the term used to refer to him in one of the huddles in today's game," their statement read.

"Coach Edd has already personally called Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] and Coach Dong [Dela Cruz] of NU MVT to apologize. He will also personally reach out to Obed to apologize... No excuses, it is a mistake. Please forgive all of us. We learn from this incident," they added.

Alinsunurin, who was formerly teammates with Orcullo in the national team, confirmed that FEU had already reached out to them and they were able to talk to Mukaba themselves.

"Nagkausap na kami ng coaching staff ng FEU. Humingi na rin ng tawad sa nasabi and nakausap na rin namin si Obed. Okay naman daw sa kanya and ayaw na rin daw niya palakihin ang issue." Alinsunurin said.

However, the decorated coach admitted that his ward was hurt by the remark.

"Medyo nasaktan siya. [Pero] ipinaliwanag ko naman sa kanya kaya natanggap naman niya paliwanag ko."

Orcullo broke his silence to the media as well, and admitted that he was caught in the heat of the moment.

"Right after nung nalaman ko yung nagawa kong mali, tinawagan ko kaagad sina Coach Dante and Coach Dong para humingi ng sorry, lalo na dun sa bata. Hindi nila kasama noon yung bata kaya sabi nila sila na lang kakausap," the coach said.

"Unintentional yun and siguro, nadala lang ako ng damdamin ko dun sa laro. Muli, humingi ako ng tawad sa nangyari." he added.

He also vowed to approach the NU middle blocker the next time that he sees the Congolese hitter.

"Lalapitan ko na lang si Obed sa susunod na may game sila na kasabay ng game namin para personal na humingi ng sorry sa nasabi ko," he said.

NU ended up winning the match for an 11-0 record in UAAP Season 85. They took the victory in four sets, 28-26, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23.

Mukaba scored 12 markers against the Tamaraws.