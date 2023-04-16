^

Sports

FEU management apologizes for racial slur against NU player

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 4:46pm
FEU management apologizes for racial slur against NU player
NU's Obed Mukaba
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU men's volleyball team management has issued a statement following the mention of a racial slur against NU men's volleyball player Obed Mukaba during their second-round encounter in UAAP Season 85 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

During a timeout in the third set, as NU was leading 24-23, a member of the FEU coaching staff used a racial slur to refer to Mukaba while conversing with the players.

The incident was caught on camera and the video has since made rounds on social media.

FEU apologized for the remarks Sunday afternoon, through manager Obet Cruz.

"It is with a humble heart that Coach Edd [Orcullo], together with the entire FEU MVT apologize to Obed Mukaba for the term used to refer to him in one of the huddles in today's game," their statement read.

"Coach Edd has already personally called Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] and Coach Dong [Dela Cruz] of NU MVT to apologize. He will also personally reach out to Obed to apologize... No excuses, it is a mistake. Please forgive all of us. We learn from this incident," they added.

Alinsunurin, who was formerly teammates with Orcullo in the national team, confirmed that FEU had already reached out to them and they were able to talk to Mukaba themselves.

"Nagkausap na kami ng coaching staff ng FEU. Humingi na rin ng tawad sa nasabi and nakausap na rin namin si Obed. Okay naman daw sa kanya and ayaw na rin daw niya palakihin ang issue." Alinsunurin said.

However, the decorated coach admitted that his ward was hurt by the remark.

"Medyo nasaktan siya. [Pero] ipinaliwanag ko naman sa kanya kaya natanggap naman niya paliwanag ko."

Orcullo broke his silence to the media as well, and admitted that he was caught in the heat of the moment.

"Right after nung nalaman ko yung nagawa kong mali, tinawagan ko kaagad sina Coach Dante and Coach Dong para humingi ng sorry, lalo na dun sa bata. Hindi nila kasama noon yung bata kaya sabi nila sila na lang kakausap," the coach said.

"Unintentional yun and siguro, nadala lang ako ng damdamin ko dun sa laro. Muli, humingi ako ng tawad sa nangyari." he added.

He also vowed to approach the NU middle blocker the next time that he sees the Congolese hitter.

"Lalapitan ko na lang si Obed sa susunod na may game sila na kasabay ng game namin para personal na humingi ng sorry sa nasabi ko," he said.

NU ended up winning the match for an 11-0 record in UAAP Season 85. They took the victory in four sets, 28-26, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23.

Mukaba scored 12 markers against the Tamaraws.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BGC, Cebu top Women&rsquo;s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

BGC, Cebu top Women’s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and Cebu stamped their class on the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup field Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins &nbsp;

Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Adamson and Santo Tomas maintained a neck-and-neck race for a top-two finish, surviving scares from their respective counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to...
Sports
fbtw
Cone catches TNT off-guard

Cone catches TNT off-guard

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone’s genius was in full display when he made key adjustments to win Game 3, 117-103 and...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ makes case for Best Import

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The Best Import award will be given before Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between back-to-back defending champion Barangay Ginebra and TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.  
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back

Thirdy comes up clutch for San-En; Wright's Kyoto bounces back

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
Ravena scored seven points in the extra period as the NeoPhoenix staged an upset over the playoff-bound Yokohama.
Sports
fbtw
Final Four-bound Lady Spikers vent ire on Fighting Maroons

Final Four-bound Lady Spikers vent ire on Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 54 minutes ago
After a shock loss against the UST Golden Tigresses before the Holy Week break, La Salle made quick work of the Diliman team...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena rallies with 67 for T-16 as Quiban ends up 34th in International Series Vietnam

Tabuena rallies with 67 for T-16 as Quiban ends up 34th in International Series Vietnam

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Earlier, Tabuena waged a scorching fightback from nine strokes down with a five-birdie splurge after 12 holes coming off a...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The defending champions rode the offense of Alyssa Solomon as she finished with 18 points built off of 17 attacks to send...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals falter vs Japanese club in SEA Games preps

Nationals falter vs Japanese club in SEA Games preps

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite a spirited challenge in Set 2 where they tied things up at one set apiece, the Japanese ramped up the offense in Set...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with