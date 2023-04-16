Tabuena rallies with 67 for T-16 as Quiban ends up 34th in International Series Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena overcame a momentum-changing double bogey mishap on No. 13 with two birdies in the closing holes as he preserved a blistering start to close out with a 67 and save a joint 16th place finish in the International Series Vietnam won by Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent in Cam Ranh Sunday.

Vincent saved the best for last, including a clutch last-hole birdie that spiked a solid 66, lifting him from solo fourth to the championship on a 19-under 269 total. He edged India’s Anirban Lahiri and Aussie Kevin Yuan by one.

Lahiri also sizzled with one of the day’s two best 64s while Yuan shot a 68 for identical 270s as both missed forcing a playoff with muffed birdie chances on the 72nd hole.

Earlier, Tabuena waged a scorching fightback from nine strokes down with a five-birdie splurge after 12 holes coming off a 75 Saturday. But his drive for a Top 10 finish fizzled out as he missed the par-4 14th green then three-putted for a 6 to fall off the leaderboard.

He, however, recovered with a birdie on the next then gained another stroke on the last hole to fashion out a 33-34 card.

With a 13-under 275 total, the ICTSI-backed ace, who topped the DGC Open in come-from-behind fashion in India last month, improved from joint 26th to a share of 16th with 10 others.

Tabuena bounced back from a third round struggle off the mound (8-of-14), hitting 11 fairways and banking again on his superb iron play that saw him reach all but one green. He, however, finished with 31 putts.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, failed to join Tabuena at 13th as he bogeyed the last two holes to end up with a 71 for joint 34th at 277.

Quiban, who fired a 68 in the third round to move to a share of 13th and fan hopes of a Top 10 finish in the $2 million championship, bucked a miscue on No. 3 with four birdies in the next 13 holes as he caught up with Tabuena at 13-under overall.

But he failed to get up and down in the last two holes and wound up with a 35-36.

Lloyd Go, meanwhile, holed out with a bogey on No. 9 and finished with a 73 for 74th place at 287.