Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Tams in match with F4 repercussions

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs made quick work of the FEU Lady Tamaraws to bolster their bid for the Final Four in UAAP Season 85 as they won, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

The defending champions rode the offense of Alyssa Solomon as she finished with 18 points built off of 17 attacks to send the Lady Tamaraws to the brink of elimination.

NU's win came with ripple effects for the semifinals as they are now assured of at least a playoff for a Final Four spot at 8-3, along with the UST Golden Tigresses and the Adamson Lady Falcons.

League-leaders DLSU Lady Spikers, at 9-1, are now qualified for the Final Four.

Meanwhile, Ateneo (4-7) are officially out of contention. The Blue Eagles miss the Final Four for the first time since UAAP Season 71.

Even with the loss, the Lady Tamaraws are still in the race, mathematically, at 5-6.

NU bucked a slow start in Set 1 when they battled back from a 15-17 deficit midway through the opener. But an 8-1 NU run, punctuated by a Vange Alinsug block on Ann Monares, flipped the script as the Lady Bulldogs took the 23-18 lead.

The Legarda-based squad rode the momentum of the comeback in Set 2 where they steamrolled the Lady Tamaraws with a 12-point lead, 23-11.

Solomon scored on a crosscourt hit to seal the 2-0 lead in the match, 25-14.

But FEU looked primed to extend the match to a fourth set when they led 23-21 in Set 3 after a Solomon attack error.

The Lady Tamaraws, however, shot themselves in the foot with back-to-back miscues that tied the match, 23-all.

Bella Belen and Cess Robles hacked out points in the next two rallies to seal the victory for NU.

Belen chipped in 14 markers while Vange Alinsug added 12 points and 12 excellent digs in the victory.

NU looks to formalize their entry into the Final Four against the listless UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU plays next on Wednesday, April 19, also at MOA Arena against Ateneo.

Earlier, NU's men's team punched their ticket to the semis with a four-set win over the FEU Tamaraws, 28-26, 25-21, 26-28, 25-23.

Buds Buddin and Nico Almendras paced the Bulldogs with 24 and 17 markers, respectively.