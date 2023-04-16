Nationals falter vs Japanese club in SEA Games preps

The Philippine women's national volleyball team warms up for their tune-up game against Himeji Victorina Club in Japan on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team could not get it done in a tune-up game against the Himeji Victorina Club team as they faltered in four sets, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, at the Daicel Gymnasium in Himeji City on Saturday.

The Filipina spikers, bannered by Creamline Cool Smashers mainstays like Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza, could not just make it work against the V. League Division 1 team.

Despite a spirited challenge in Set 2 where they tied things up at one set apiece, the Japanese ramped up the offense in Set 3 to extinguish any momentum on the Filipinas' side.

"We have to improve our reception. We saw that during the game against Himeji," said National Teams Commission chair Tony Boy Liao.

The Filipinas are in the Land of the Rising Sun in preparation for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

They are scheduled to remain in Japan for their training camp until April 28 before they fly to the biennial meet.

The men's team are also in Japan while the beach volleyball teams are currently training in Brazil.

The women's team is eyeing a return to the SEA Games podium in indoor volleyball for the first time since 2005.