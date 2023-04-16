Costa Rican fights for LGBTQ members in URCC 84 Rage

MANILA, Philippines – Seeking back-to-back wins in the the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC), Mariano Jones of Costa Rica said he is dedicating his latest fight to members of the LGBTQ community in the country.

Jones takes on Filipino fighter Arvin “Sharpshooter” Chan for the right to become the No. 1 welterweight contender in the co-main event of URCC 84 Rage at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on April 25.

“I hope this fight will show all the LGBTQ members not to be afraid to be themselves and go pursue their dreams in whatever field or profession they choose without the fear of being judged,” the Costa Rican fighter told reporters in the event’s news conference in BGC over the weekend.

“Sexuality and performance have nothing to do with each other. One hundred percent I dedicate this fight to them,” he added.

The 26-year-old Jones, whose alias is “The Hitman”, admitted he’s in a relationship with a transgender, saying he doesn’t care what others may say about him. He said what’s important is his pursuit of a great MMA career.

“I don’t really put labels on myself or others but since I am into trans, I would probably fall in the B part of the LGBTQ since I also like girls. I just live my life and do what I want without caring what others think about me,” the Manila-based fighter explained.

After making an impressive MMA debut with a first round technical knockout win over Gester Maglaque in URCC 81 Decades of Success last December 6, Jones (1-0) said he would keep the momentum going by beating Chan.

“This is a bad blood fight between two individuals with opposing values and views, and it will make for an electric matchup for the fans. I’ve studied my opponent thoroughly and prepared rigorously to be able to handle anything he throws my way. I’m expecting a violent finish in the first round,” he said.

Chan, for his part, only had a few words on the upcoming fight, saying he is busy training and working on his stamina, and promised to win by knockout.

“I don’t want to say anything for now to avoid distractions because it’s only 11 days left before the fight, but I will knock him out,” the 33-year-old Chan (8-9) said. “I just focused very well on improving my stamina and wrestling skills.”

In the other main event fight, jiu-jitsu black belters Eros Baluyot (1-0) will face Elouie Federic Sevilla (6-3) in a flyweight MMA bout, while Jomary Torres and the undefeated Mariane Mariano will collide the lone women's strawweight bout.

In the preliminary bouts, Rex De Lara will meet John Carranza in the featherweight class, Rhino Casipe will square off with Kervin Lampacan in the flyweight division, and Marvin Dela Cruz will battle Denzel Dimaguila in a flyweight duel.

In the amateur bouts, Jerald Galangue will slug it out with Chuckie Ruis at strawweight and Jan Ilarde will clash with AJ Castellano in the heavyweight category.

In the first ever slap rap battle, Ronmar Tubig (South Piezze) will take on Joneil Deo Destreza (Sirdeo) while John Kenneth Reyes (Cloza Mafia) will fight Daniel Ray Wiggins (Taz Wiggins).

