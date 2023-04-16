^

Sports

Highlands Ladies to benefit Sisters of Mary center

Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 11:30am
Highlands Ladies to benefit Sisters of Mary center
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The Highlands Ladies Cup’s return on April 29 at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses will offer players of all genders the chance to not just enjoy a fun round of golf but also a meaningful opportunity to help the less fortunate.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC) is earmarking part of the tournament proceeds for the Sisters of Mary boys’ and girls’ town center in Silang, Cavite as part of its commitment to help the underprivileged youths fulfill their dreams.

“Sisters of Mary is such a positive force in helping kids from low income families have a chance at a better future. They need all the help they can get because it’s expensive to run the school,” said Highlands Ladies Sports captain Sandy Romualdez.

The center has flourished to four school campuses, two each in Cavite and Cebu, from its modest beginnings in 1985 in Sta. Mesa, Manila funded through local and global philanthropy. 

The schools’ viable curriculum has motivated the Highlands team to make the Silang campuses as its perennial beneficiary. 

Initiated by the late Msgr. Aloysius Schwartz, a diocesan priest who suffered from ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and two Korean nuns, the school’s mission – inspired by the Virgin of the Poor – aims to provide high quality secondary education intensive on vocational technical curriculum. 

Since the congregation’s founding in 1964 in Busan, Korea, the feast day of the Assumption, it has expanded to the Philippines, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Brazil. The “active contemplatives” continue to inculcate the “Martha and Mary” attitudes, balancing practical realities of life with the spiritual, to their students. 

“During the pandemic, we didn’t host any fund-raiser but we continued our humble donation to the school,” said tournament chair Dionne Cu.

Team president Rosalind Wee also said she is “impressed that the school holds financial literacy training for the school kids.”

The sold-out tournament, to be played under the System 36 format, is backed by Diamond sponsors W Group Inc., Willie Ocier, Agrikultura and CWC Intl Corp. with CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp, Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store making up the Platinum sponsors list.

Other supporters are Gold sponsors Morínga-O2 and Regent Travel, Silver backers Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., Kaiser Intl Health Group, Olive Tree Corp., SM Prime Holdings and Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay.

The hole-in-one Sponsors are Club Car, GAOC Dental, Cobra LTDx set of irons and a “barkada” package for four at Dumaguete’s Blue Ternate Dive and Resort, including PAL round trip tickets for four courtesy of Regent Travel. 

The Bronze sponsors are UNMEAT, KojiSan, Maxicare, WeeCom Developer, Princess Katigbak, Faye Celones, GM Eloah Agrocrops Co., RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, Petron Fuel ECards, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Másters Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins Corp., Morning Glory Co Inc., MANGO, Omniversal Assurance Agency Corp., Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome builders, Koten Phils, Davies Paint, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Asia Brewery, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Mathilda Sun, PLDT Enterprise Capital Products, Solid Grid Alternatives, Santi’s Deli,  Boysen, Unilever, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, KLIO products, Caraderme Clinic, Kawsek Inc., Capital and Yakult.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone catches TNT off-guard

Cone catches TNT off-guard

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone’s genius was in full display when he made key adjustments to win Game 3, 117-103 and...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ makes case for Best Import

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The Best Import award will be given before Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between back-to-back defending champion Barangay Ginebra and TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.  
Sports
fbtw
San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to...
Sports
fbtw
Butler, Strus carry Heat past Bulls, into playoffs

Butler, Strus carry Heat past Bulls, into playoffs

12 hours ago
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat caught fire down the stretch to beat the Chicago Bulls, 102-91, and reach the NBA playoffs...
Sports
fbtw

Tsitsipas falls in Monte Carlo

12 hours ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ bid for a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title ended after a straight-sets loss to American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals Friday while Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by Holger...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Costa Rican fights for LGBTQ members in URCC 84 Rage

Costa Rican fights for LGBTQ members in URCC 84 Rage

11 minutes ago
Jones takes on Filipino fighter Arvin “Sharpshooter” Chan for the right to become the No. 1 welterweight contender...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies to benefit Sisters of Mary center

Highlands Ladies to benefit Sisters of Mary center

41 minutes ago
The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC) is earmarking part of the tournament proceeds for the Sisters of Mary...
Sports
fbtw

Kids Bike Camp at BGC

12 hours ago
Kids and teens get the chance to improve their bike skills while learning etiquettes in the Sun Life Cycle PH Kids Bike Camp reeling off today at Track 30th Park, Bonifacio Global City.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses push Blue Eagles to brink of ouster

Golden Tigresses push Blue Eagles to brink of ouster

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Tigresses leaned on big performances by Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez, who finished with 26 and 24 markers, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Wright's 25 points for naught as Kyoto fall to Akita

B. League: Wright's 25 points for naught as Kyoto fall to Akita

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Kyoto's comeback fell short even as they battled back from 16 points down to take the one point lead, 55-54, late in the third...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with