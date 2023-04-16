Yee hopes Lady Falcons can shake off nerves as season reaches final stretch

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson Lady Falcons head coach Jerry Yee is looking to complete a unique double championship in collegiate volleyball as he recently won the NCAA Season 98 crown with the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

As the Lady Falcons continue to mark themselves as a contender with their 8-3 slate with three games remaining in the elimination round of the UAAP season, Yee seeks for composure from his wards over in San Marcelino.

Having given up a set against the UE Lady Warriors in their second round encounter Saturday, Yee believes there's more sharpening to do when it comes to their emotions.

"We have to work on ourselves. Yung kakaba-kaba, nandiyan [pa] eh. Yung pressure, yung kung ano ano yung iniisip, nandiyan. Pero again, kumakapit [pa rin] and nage-execute," said Yee after the game.

"This game, these things happen... Unfortunately, nawala yung momentum [samin] and then, nahirapan kumapit at first. But in the end, ayun naman, lumabas naman and nakuha naman nila," he added.

But the champion coach knows that it won't be as easy every time, especially as the race for the Final Four continues with the final stretch of elimination games looming.

Smack in the middle of Adamson's way is the DLSU Lady Spikers, whom they face on Wednesday, April 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Still in contention for a twice-to-beat semis bonus, Yee's Lady Falcons won't have much room for emotions and error next time around.

"Kailangan present kami, kailangan present yung first ball. Masarap sanang sabihin na yun lang, simple lang yung problema pero ang laki nun. Nagdodomino effect yun so, dapat andoon yung first touch, yung second touch, yung third touch namin," said Yee on what they need to do against La Salle.

"Pag hindi kami magreareact sa blocking ng La Salle, syempre, wala pa rin. So kailangan presence of mind namin. Kung ano yung pinag-usapan, maimplement namin. And then, yung kakaba-kaba, marecover agad," he added.

The Adamson Lady Falcons are seeking entry to the Final Four for the first time sine UAAP Season 76.