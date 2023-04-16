BGC, Cebu top Womenâ€™s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

^

BGC, Cebu top Women’s Kampeon Cup group play, enter semis

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 10:43am
Team Cebu at the AIA Vitality Women's Kampeon Cup
MANILA, Philippines — Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and Cebu stamped their class on the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup field Saturday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Team BGC laid waste to Pampanga, 12-1, and then Muntinlupa, 5-1, behind superb performances from Shelah Mae Cadag, Maegan Alforque, Agot Danton, Charisa Lemoran and Joyce Semacio.

Shane Cosgrove’s squad picked apart their opponents with an up-tempo game where quick diagonal passing and relentless pressure harried their opponents to no end.

Even Muntinlupa, who opened the tournament and displayed great skill against Pampanga, was overwhelmed.

Muntinlupa, behind Hazel Lustan, Danielle Tangjango, Nicole Ramores, and Mai Martinez, greatly impressed when they shut out valiant Pampanga, 3-0. 

Pampanga’s goal keeper Bim Capuno registered more than a dozen saves in the first half as her squad struggled to get into Muntinlupa’s final third. 

Capuno had to go out to seek treatment after the right side of her face became swollen following an inadvertent knee to her face while saving the ball.

Her replacement in the second half, Kate Herrera, stopped the first three shots at goal, but conceded two in a mad two minutes that changed the complexion of the match.

Capuno returned but Muntinlupa’s Mary Loise Defante scored the insurance goal.

BGC paces Group A with two wins and enters the semifinals as the top seed. 

Muntinlupa also advanced to the final four despite the loss. Pampanga, meanwhile, bowed out of the competition.

Over in Group B, Cebu emerged as the leader with two wins — 5-3 over Batangas, and 6-nil over Palawan. 

Palawan claimed the last seat to the knockout rounds with a 2-1 win over Batangas.

In the semifinals Sunday afternoon, BGC will face Palawan while Cebu battles Muntinlupa for the right to go to the finals. 

The first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup is also sponsored by TapGo TV, the official broadcaster of the tournament, 7x7, Palaro, Blaze Athletics, and Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge.

