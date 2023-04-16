^

Cone catches TNT off-guard

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone’s genius was in full display when he made key adjustments to win Game 3, 117-103 and open a 2-1 lead over TNT in the best-of-seven PBA Governors’ Cup Finals last Friday. The Tropa tries to even the count in Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight with a lot in the balance because another loss will put one foot in the grave.

Cone’s big surprise was starting Stanley Pringle who’d come off the bench in every game this conference. That meant sliding Jeremiah Gray to a reliever’s role. It also meant easing the playmaking burden on Scottie Thompson as Pringle can play one or two. Gray shot only 3-of-24 from the field in the first two games of the Finals as a starter and although he has Cone’s confidence, it was time for a rotation change.

Another tweak was playing Japeth Aguilar after missing the last 15 games. He came off the bench to score two points in 4:51 minutes, his first appearance in the Finals. Cone said Aguilar remains on minutes restriction. He’ll slowly add more minutes if Aguilar shows the ability to stay in the flow. “Japeth means a lot to us,” said Cone. “Christian (Standhardinger) and Justin (Brownlee) play together and if one has to rest or sit because of foul trouble, the other picks up. We can’t afford both of them to be out. With Japeth, we’re deeper. Before LA (Tenorio) and Japeth were sidelined, we would go nine to 10 deep. With LA and Japeth out, we went six to seven to eight deep.”

Cone said he has complete trust in Gray. “Miah was 2-of-16 in Game 1 but he’s the type of shooter who can go 14-of-16 next game,” he said. “Jamie (Malonzo) and Miah bring us a new dimension. Their impact is immeasurable. Jamie has changed our style of play.  We used to be a slow-down, halfcourt team but now, Jamie makes us pick up the tempo and pitch it forward. They’ve both got length, not just their height but their wingspan that’s an advantage in defense.”

Pringle, playing in his eighth conference with Ginebra since transferring from NorthPort in 2018, hit 11 points in 22:13 minutes as a reliever in Game 1. He shot five points in 16:23 minutes in Game 2. Entering Game 3, Pringle was a combined 5-of-12 from three. Then, as a starter in Game 3, he erupted for a conference-high 22 points on a perfect shooting night, 7-of-7 from the floor, 6-of-6 from three and 2-of-2 from the line.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said Kelly Williams will play tonight. That will add another body to defend either Standhardinger or Brownlee. And with Aguilar back in harness, Williams will be key in fortifying TNT’s frontline. But a priority is defending the perimeter as in Ginebra’s two wins in the Finals, Barangay averaged 16.5 triple conversions compared to only seven in the Game 2 loss. It’s Lastimosa’s turn to adjust and avert a 1-3 hole.

