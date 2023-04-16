Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins Â 

^

Sports

Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins  

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Lady Falcons, Tigresses pull off crucial wins 
Eya Laure of Santo Tomas (right) tries to defy the defense of Lyann de Guzman of Ateneo in last night’s game at the PhilSports Arena.
UAAP MEDIA

MANILA, Philippines —  Adamson and Santo Tomas maintained a neck-and-neck race for a top-two finish, surviving scares from their respective counterparts in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Lady Falcons fended off the also-ran University of the East, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, while the Golden Tigresses clipped Ateneo, 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, to stay in a gridlock at No. 2 with similar 8-3 cards entering the tailend of the two-round elims.

Their victories created a slight breathing room from reigning champion National U, idle at 7-3, with leader La Salle (9-1) enjoying an inside track in the chase for the Top 2 that comes with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu connived with 18 and 13 points, respectively, with Lucille Almonte flashing an all-around brilliance of nine points, 13 digs and nine receptions for Adamson.

Facilitator Louie Romero chimed in three points with her 24 excellent sets as the Lady Falcons needed an extra set to dispatch the valiant Lady Warriors (0-11), led by Vanessa Bangayan’s 27 points.

“Tumagal ‘yung laban at muntik pa kaming matalo. Buti naka-recover pa rin so I’d like to look at the positives. We still have to work on ourselves,” said coach Jerry Yee in the gritty win a day after he anchored St. Benilde’s second straight championship sweep in the NCAA.

Later, Eya Laure (27) and Imee Hernandez (24) ran roughshod in Santo Tomas’ strong closeout after dropping an extended third set.

Hernandez shone the brightest with her career-high on 19 hits, three blocks and two aces highlighted by a strong denial on Faith Nisperos to cap their 7-1 finishing kick in the fourth set from an 18-20 deficit.

