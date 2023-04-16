^

Sports

San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2023 | 12:00am
San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all
One set away from being swept, the Red Spikers prayed for a miracle that was answered and snatched a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Altas Friday to force this winner-take-all showdown at 2 p.m.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to bounce back when they clash one last time for the NCAA Season 98 men’s volleyball crown today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

One set away from being swept, the Red Spikers prayed for a miracle that was answered and snatched a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Altas Friday to force this winner-take-all showdown at 2 p.m.

Rookie sensation Ralph Cabalsa delivered a performance to remember and unleashed a 19-point effort to will San Beda to one of the league’s biggest comebacks this season.

It also denied UPHSD a title sweep while ending the Las Piñas-based spikers’ 32-game streak.

And San Beda coach Ariel dela Cruz is optimistic Cabalsa has more to give.

“Hindi pa ‘yan ang tunay na laro niya (Cabalsa). I think he can give more,” said the former national team coach.

Newly minted MVP Louie Ramirez is expected to will his team to victory in the decider, not only to seal the Altas’ three-peat feat but put them atop the league pantheon alongside the Letran Knights as the most titled men’s volley team with 13 championships apiece.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando scoreless as Anyang lose to Goyang in KBL semis

Abando scoreless as Anyang lose to Goyang in KBL semis

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After a 56-point rout in the opener, Goyang staged a comeback against the league-leading Anyang with their efforts in the...
Sports
fbtw
Kings hit 18 treys, roar ahead

Kings hit 18 treys, roar ahead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
With a barrage of long bombs from Stanley Pringle and the gang, Barangay Ginebra roared ahead of TNT in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Lebron Nieto stays with Ateneo

Lebron Nieto stays with Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Another Nieto will be playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP men's basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Quiban mounts charge with 68 but Tabuena falls with 75

Quiban mounts charge with 68 but Tabuena falls with 75

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Takumi Kanaya surged past Jazz Janewattananond with an eagle-aided 66 to assemble a 17-under 199 total at the KN Golf Links...
Sports
fbtw
WTA return shows China key to women's tennis on and off court

WTA return shows China key to women's tennis on and off court

11 hours ago
Peng, a former doubles world number one, has not been seen outside China since 2021, when she made — and then withdrew...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cone catches TNT off-guard

Cone catches TNT off-guard

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone’s genius was in full display when he made key adjustments to win Game 3, 117-103 and...
Sports
fbtw
Butler, Strus carry Heat past Bulls, into playoffs

Butler, Strus carry Heat past Bulls, into playoffs

1 hour ago
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat caught fire down the stretch to beat the Chicago Bulls, 102-91, and reach the NBA playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to...
Sports
fbtw

RHJ makes case for Best Import

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
The Best Import award will be given before Game 4 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals between back-to-back defending champion Barangay Ginebra and TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.  
Sports
fbtw

Tsitsipas falls in Monte Carlo

1 hour ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ bid for a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title ended after a straight-sets loss to American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals Friday while Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by Holger...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with