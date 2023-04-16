San Beda vs Perpetual: Winner takes all

One set away from being swept, the Red Spikers prayed for a miracle that was answered and snatched a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Altas Friday to force this winner-take-all showdown at 2 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda hopes to muster the same never-say-die attitude it showed in Game Two while University of Perpetual Help eyes to bounce back when they clash one last time for the NCAA Season 98 men’s volleyball crown today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Rookie sensation Ralph Cabalsa delivered a performance to remember and unleashed a 19-point effort to will San Beda to one of the league’s biggest comebacks this season.

It also denied UPHSD a title sweep while ending the Las Piñas-based spikers’ 32-game streak.

And San Beda coach Ariel dela Cruz is optimistic Cabalsa has more to give.

“Hindi pa ‘yan ang tunay na laro niya (Cabalsa). I think he can give more,” said the former national team coach.

Newly minted MVP Louie Ramirez is expected to will his team to victory in the decider, not only to seal the Altas’ three-peat feat but put them atop the league pantheon alongside the Letran Knights as the most titled men’s volley team with 13 championships apiece.