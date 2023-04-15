B. League: Wright's 25 points for naught as Kyoto fall to Akita

MANILA, Philippines — Matthew Wright's 25 points went down the drain as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Akita Nothern Happinets, 78-73, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season on Saturday.

Kyoto's comeback fell short even as they battled back from 16 points down to take the one point lead, 55-54, late in the third quarter after three free throws from Wright.

Sota Oura drilled a three to retake the lead for Akita, 57-55, heading into the final salvo.

Wright also had four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the losing effort as Kyoto fell to 18-34.

Elsewhere, Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies could not get it done against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 91-88, in Dolphins Arena.

Nagoya bounced back after losing their last game via default when a flu bug left most of their team unable to play.

Yutaro Suda's 18 points paced the Diamond Dolphins as Ray Parks Jr. continues to miss action because of injury.

Sotto, for his part, had 14 points, and seven rebounds in the losing effort.

Nagoya improved to 37-15 while Hiroshima are at 38-14.

In the other game, Dwight Ramos had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in the Levanga Hokkaido's 96-71 loss to the Chiba Jets.

Levanga dropped to 16-36.

Other results saw Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix stumbled against the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-83, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena scored only five points to go along with two rebounds and three assists.

San-En sports a 19-33 win-loss slate.

His older brother Kiefer absorbed a loss as well as the Shiga Lakes fell to Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 85-82, at Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Ravena had 12 points, six assists and three steals as they fell short while Tamayo was scoreless in less than three minutes of play. Tamayo had one rebound to show for his game.

Shiga are near the bottom of the standings with a 13-39 record while Ryukyu remain at the 3rd spot with a 41-11 slate.