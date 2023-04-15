^

Sports

Quiban mounts charge with 68 but Tabuena falls with 75

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 5:02pm
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines reacting after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban gained 12 spots to joint 13th in a big bounce-back 68 in moving day, but erstwhile contender Miguel Tabuena’s run of impressive rounds came to an end as he hobbled with a 75 in the third round of the International Series Vietnam in Cam Ranh Saturday.

Takumi Kanaya surged past Jazz Janewattananond with an eagle-aided 66 to assemble a 17-under 199 total at the KN Golf Links course, cashing in on a clutch two-shot swing on the last hole against the seasoned Thai to seize a three-stroke lead heading to the final round of the $2 million championship.

Just a shot ahead of Janewattananond heading to No. 18, the Japanese birdied the closing par-4 hole then watched his rival fumble with a bogey, leading to a 71 and a 202.

Aussie Kevin Yuan shot a solid 66 to tie Janewattananond at second.

Earlier, Quiban regained his touch after a scrambling for a 71 Friday that dropped him to a share of 25th after a blistering 67 start as he birdied three of the first 10 holes then rebounded from his lone miscue on No. 13 with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16 for a pair of 34s.

Though he stood too far behind at 206, seven strokes off Kanaya, the Filipino ace remained hopeful of breaking into the Top 10 with an eye on a Top 5 finish after hitting all fairways and missing just two greens in another low scoring day at the par-72 layout.

But Quiban needs to get his putter working in the last 18 holes after finishing with 32 putts in the penultimate round.

Tabuena, meanwhile, made his first bogey on the par-5 No. 1 after going error-free in the first 36 holes. While he birdied two of the next four to get back into the thick of things, he dropped another shot on the next long hole (No. 6).

After three pars, he dropped another stroke on the 13th and yielded two shots on the next par-5 (No. 14) before holing out with a three-putt mishap on No. 16. He birdied the last for a 36-39 as he tumbled from a share of third to joint 26th with a 208 aggregate.

Just two strokes off the pace in the first two rounds, the ICTSI-backed Tabuena now trailed Kanaya by nine.

But the three-time Asian Tour winner has overhauled huge deficits in the past to win, including in last month’s DGC Open in India where he battled back from six down to beat local ace Rashid Khan by one.

After going perfect off the mound in the first two days, Tabuena missed six fairways this time, went out of regulation five times and wound up with 33 putts.

Lloyd Go also struggled with a 74 and fell to joint 72nd in a surviving field of 76 with a 214.

