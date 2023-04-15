^

Adamson back on track with win over UE

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 3:41pm
The Adamson Lady Falcons
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:08 p.m.) — The Adamson Lady Falcons returned to their winning ways in UAAP Season 85 after a four-set win over the UE Lady Warriors, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons further pushed for the Final Four as they improved their record to 8-3, while also keeping themselves within striking distance of a twice-to-beat advantage.

Adamson survived a gutsy UE side that threatened to drag them to the deep water even as they took an early 2-0 lead.

In Set 3, Adamson looked poised for the sweep victory when they trailed by just a point, 11-12, after a UE net touch midway through the canto.

But an 8-3 run, punctuated by a Van Bangayan ace saw the Lady Warrios lead by six, 20-14. The Lady Falcons couldn't bridge the gap as UE extended the match to a fourth set, 25-20.

The Lady Warriors were even close to bringing the match to a winner-take-all fifth canto when they tied the match at 25-all, as they saved two match points in the process.

Lucille Almonte scored on an off the block hit to send Adamson to match point anew, 26-25, before KC Cepada committed an attack error to seal the win for Adamson.

Adamson head coach Jerry Yee lamented that they couldn't get the sweep win but said that he wants to focus on what went right.

"Muntik pa kaming matalo. So, good thing nag-recover pa din... I'd look at the positives [of this game]," said Yee.

Louie Romero netted Player of the Game honors with three points and 24 excellent sets.

Kate Santiago topscored with 18 markers while Trisha Tubu added 13 points as well. Lorence Toring and Almonte had nine each while Aprylle Tagsip chipped in seven points.

Bangayan had a career-high performance of 27 points in the losing effort for the Lady Warriors.

UE remains winless in the tournament in 11 outings.

Adamson will attempt to keep it going against the DLSU Lady Spikers on Wednesday, April 19. UE, meanwhile, continues to seek its first win of the year against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Earlier in men's action, the UE Red Warriors nipped the Adamson Soaring Falcons in a five-set thriller, 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 30-28, 15-8.

Even without star hitter Lloyd Josafat who is currently with the national team, Kenneth Culabat stepped up for the UE side with 24 big points in the cardiac win.

UE kept their Final Four hopes alive as they improved to 4-7 while the Soaring Falcons dropped to 1-10.

