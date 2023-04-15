Lebron Nieto stays with Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines — Another Nieto will be playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP men's basketball.

Lebron Nieto formally committed to the seniors program on Saturday, making him the fifth Nieto to compete for the Katipunan squad. He follows in the footsteps of father Jet, brothers Matt and Mike, and sister Shawntel as Blue Eagles.

Dr. Jet was part of the Ateneo team that won back-to-back championships from Seasons 50 to 51 while Matt and Mike played big roles in ADMU's three-peat bid from Season 80 to 82.

Shawntel, meanwhile, competed for the badminton team and won back-to-back titles in Season 75 and 76.

"Growing up, I always watched my brothers (Matt and Mike) play for the Blue and White in the UAAP, so it was a big dream of mine to play and win for Ateneo as well," Lebron said.

"But to people saying that it was my destiny to be a Blue Eagle, I understand that many were expecting me to become a Blue Eagle, but to me, being a Blue Eagle is something that is earned — one that I worked hard for every day. So, I am very happy that I have been given the opportunity to play for the Blue and White, just like my father (Jet), brothers, and sister (Shawntel) did. Nothing was given easily, and I worked hard to showcase that I, too, can become a Blue Eagle and hopefully bring glory to Ateneo in the same way they did," continued the Ateneo High School standout.

Lebron normed 16.46 points, 4.85 rebounds, 4.69 assists and 2.85 steals per game in his senior year with Ateneo High School.

He was the 12th-ranked high school player in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) 24 rankings. He also served in the national team and captained the Gilas Boys team that competed in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin raved about his latest ward.

"We are really pleased to bring Lebron into the team and obviously, he comes from a great pedigree with older brothers Matt and Mike being great servants to our program and done such a great job and now, they have moved on to the pros," said Baldwin.

"Just the fact that we have another Nieto in the squad is exciting for all the coaches and he has done a great job in training so far," the American-Kiwi mentor continued.

Lebron will be eligible to play for the Blue Eagles starting UAAP Season 86. But he knows there's still a lot of work to be done from now until tip-off.

"Being in the best program in the Philippine collegiate basketball scene, I want to absorb all the knowledge that Coach Tab and the entire coaching staff will impart to us," said Lebron, the youngest of the Nieto siblings.

Nieto joins Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu's Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro as Eagles who have opted to remain in the Ateneo pipeline.

Gilas youth standouts Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber are also part of Ateneo's recruitment for the upcoming UAAP Season 86.