Cone commends Gin Kings locals in stepping up for Brownlee

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel leaned on a team effort from its starters on Friday, as they nipped the TNT Tropang Giga 117-103 in Game Three of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

All five starters scored at least 16 points as the Gin Kings sizzled from the field with a more than efficient shooting percentage at 55%.

The defending champions found their mark from deep, led by Stanley Pringle's perfect game, as he finished with 22 points and went 6-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone felt impressed with his wards, with someone other than Justin Brownlee leading the cavalry.

With Brownlee busy in cancelling out TNT's own import in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, locals were able to fill in the void and spell the difference in the pivotal Game Three.

"We shot the ball real well tonight, from different angles, led by Stanley... But it was more of a job, I think, that the other guys knew and realized that they had to pick it up for Justin," said Cone after the game.

"They just can't keep going, keep going to Justin, Justin, Justin — all the time," he added.

Though Brownlee was still the top-scorer with 29 points, Jamie Malonzo was just a bucket behind with 27 markers of his own. Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger chipped in 16 points each as well.

With each of his starters clicking, Cone finally felt that what they had been lacking in the first two games of the series had finally come.

"The guys gotta contribute, the guys gotta take good shots and I thought we did a better job of really trying to execute tonight." he said.

The Gin Kings hope to move on the cusp of a three-peat in the Governors Cup with a win in Game Four Sunday, April 16.