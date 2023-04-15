^

Tottenham Academy coaches in town for women's Kampeon Cup

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 10:58am
Tottenham Academy coaches in town for women's Kampeon Cup
Seated: Bernadette Chincuanco, Head of Brand and Communications for AIA, International Development Coaches Tegan Burling and Shannon Moloney of Tottenham Hotspur. Standing L-R: Palaro app president and CEO Ethan Lee, Richard Dearing of Team Pampanga, Matt Gol-lod of Team Palawan, Ryan Fermin of Team Muntinlupa, Tyron Regalado of Team Batangas, Jeren Labares of Team Cebu, Kyra Dimaandal of Team BGC, AIA 7s Founder and President Anton del Rosario.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur made their presence felt on Philippine soil with the arrival of coaches Shannon Moloney and Tegan Burling who are here for training in the grassroots level as well as to be a part of the AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup that kicks off Saturday, April 15, at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Moloney played as a midfielder for Tottenham’s Women’s Super League squad from 2016-19 before moving up to the coaching ranks where she, along with Burling, are International Development Coaches.

“Both Coach Tegan and I are excited to finally be here,” enthused the 34-year old coach. “We first got involved back in 2020 but the lockdown happened due to the pandemic. Our interaction was done through online meetings.”

The AIA Philippines Here to Play event is also the pilot among AIA countries and we’re kicking this off with the youth events that precede the Women’s Kampeon Cup.”

The first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup features six squads from Batangas, Bonifacio Global City, Cebu, Muntinlupa, Palawan, and Pampanga for the right to be crowned as women’s seven-a-side national champions.

Added Burling, “We’re going to be going around the pitch tomorrow for the festival where we will be playing games that involve the kids as well as our guests and sponsors. While we like to work with the young to teach them to play the right way, it is never too late to fall in love with the game of football.”

Coach Matt Gol-lod of Team Palawan could only relate the excitement felt by his squad. 

“We’re very happy to be a part of this prestigious tournament and for the girls to meet the Tottenham coaches will surely inspire them.”

Summed up Bernadette Chincuanco, Head of Brand and Communications for AIA Philippines, “It’s the first time that we’re having a special sponsorship for women, and it is high time that we shine the spotlight on these strong players in a male-dominated sport. And this tournament is part of a whole-day and weekend event of football, dance, music, and good food brought to you by AIA Philippines and BPI AIA.”

Football fans can watch the first ever AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup on the streaming application TapGo TV. They can sign up for live and free access to the games and also exclusive content by using the code “TGTVAIA.”

The tournament is sponsored by AIA, Palaro, 7x7, TapGo TV, and Blaze Athletics. 

The pre-tournament press conference was held at the Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge along C. Palanca Street in Legazpi Village, Makati Friday. 

