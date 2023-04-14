^

Rock-solid Tabuena stays 2 shots adrift with 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 8:48pm
Rock-solid Tabuena stays 2 shots adrift with 67
Miguel Tabuena
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena continued to feed on a form firmed up by a solid long game as he turned in another bogey-free card — a 67 that kept him two strokes off the pace in the second round of the International Series Vietnam now paced by an equally dogged Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand in Cam Ranh Friday.

Tabuena went 14-of-14 off the mound for the second straight day in a record feat of sorts at the KN Golf Links, which continued to receive a beating from the men of the Asian Tour with Janewattananond setting a new course record — an eagle-spiked 10-under 62 that thrust him into the lead of the $2 million championship.

Like Tabuena, the Thai veteran kept his unblemished run through 36 holes although the latter, who also hit all fairways in an opening 69, missed two on No. 6, which he parred, and on No. 14, which he birdied. But the former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner stood out in another low scoring day with a sterling 22-putt performance.

Janewattananond thus stormed from joint 43rd to the top of the heap at 13-under 131, one stroke ahead of Zimbabwe’s Kiera Vincent, who fired a 65 for a 132.

Another stroke farther back at 133 are five aces, including Tabuena, who remained on track of another title run after scoring a come-from-behind victory in India last month.

The ICTSI-backed ace, who anchored his fiery opening 66 with a four-birdie binge from No. 14, hit just two birdies at the front while salvaging a par on No. 4. He then picked up three more strokes at the back while pulling off a couple of par-saves that spiked his 34-33 card.

Joining him at third are erstwhile leader Bai Zhengkai of China, who carded a 69 after a 64, Takumi Kanaya of Japan, who sizzled with a 64, Thai Chapnai Nirat, who shot a 65, and Korean Taehee Lee, who put in a 68.

Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go, meanwhile, slowed down with 71 and 72 after 67 and 68, respectively, with the former safely making it to the weekend play with a 138 for a share of 25th.

Sixty five players made the cut pegged at 140 with Go coming through with two birdies in the last four holes at the front to rescue an even-par 72 advance at tied 47th.

Angelo Que, however, failed to advance with a 71 for a 148, his bid stymied by a disastrous first round 77.

MIGUEL TABUENA
