Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 3:47pm
Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship
Bianca Pagdanganan Dottie Ardina
AFP / Symetra Tour File

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan fumbled with a costly miscue on No. 17 and failed to gain on the closing par-5 hole as she wound up with a 73 and missed the cut by one in the Lotte Championship now jointly led by Thai Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Korean Yu Jin Sung in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan endured a roller-coaster round of three birdies against the same number of bogeys after 11 holes and kept her spot in the Top 60 and ties with a brave run of pars. But she bogeyed the penultimate hole and settled for par on the last for a 37-36.

Counting her first round 74, the power-hitting Filipina shotmaker, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, pooled a three-over 147 for a share of 74th and failed to advance in the $2 million championship by one stroke.

Dottie Ardina mounted her own fightback from a two-over backside card with four birdies in the first five holes coming home but bogeyed the ninth and ended up with a 71 for joint 112th at 150 after an opening 79.

Vongtaveelap, meanwhile, slowed down with a 70 after a 66 although she remained in the lead with a 136 aggregate, this time in a tie with Yu, who missed grabbing solo control with a bogey on No. 16 for a second straight 68.

They stood a stroke ahead of England’s Georgia Hall and Swede Linnea Strom, who matched 137s after a 66 and 67, respectively.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim barely made it to the weekend play with a 146 after an error-filled 78, marred by back-to-back double bogeys from No. 16.

It was a sorry finish for Pagdanganan, who stayed in the fight with birdies on Nos. 3, 7 and 11 that negated her bogeys on Nos. 4, 6 and 9. She also bucked a shaky stint on the mound that saw her miss six fairways and made for her eight missed greens by finishing with 28 putts.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
