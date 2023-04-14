^

College cagers get to show wares as Filoil preseason tiff returns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 4:30pm
College cagers get to show wares as Filoil preseason tiff returns

MANILA, Philippines — The collegiate preseason is upon us as the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preason Cup unfurls May 6 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Defending UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles and reigning NCAA titlist Letran Knights spearhead the cast as teams from both collegiate leagues ramp up their preparations for the new seasons coming later this year.

Last year's preseason competition saw the NU Bulldogs win the chip as John Lloyd Clemete earned the Most Valuable Player award.

The tiff will also serve as training ground for new coaches in the various teams like Topex Robinson of La Salle, Denok Miranda of FEU, Chico Manabat of Arellano and Jerson Cabiltes for EAC, to name a few.

Coaches will be meeting next week to finalize the tournament format and the participating squads.

League chairman Rey Gamboa, commissioners Joe Lipa and Bert dela Rosa, tournament director Bennett Palad, media head and consultant Virgil Villavicencio, and marketing and finance head Diana Layug will oversee the 16th edition of the Filoil tourney.
 

