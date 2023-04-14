Streak-busting Golden Tigresses aim to boost bid for semis bonus

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena, Pasig City)

10 a.m. – UE vs AdU (men)

12 p.m. – UE vs AdU (women)

2 p.m. – ADMU vs UST (women)

4 p.m. – ADMU vs UST (men)

MANILA, Philippines – On the heels of a massive upset of La Salle, UST wants no let-up against Ateneo in a bid to break free from a logjam at the second spot entering the homestretch of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is at 2 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses looking to ride high on momentum even against an expected strong resistance from the Blue Eagles to stay in the hunt for a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four.

Adamson, fresh from its first sweep defeat this season against reigning champion National U, seeks the game goal when it takes on the also-ran University of the East at 12 p.m.

UST, Adamson and NU all sport 7-3 records for a three-way tie at No. 2 behind La Salle (9-1) with only four games left in the elimination, turning the duel versus Ateneo a vital one for the Golden Tigresses if they wish to stay in the race.

The Golden Tigresses in the first round nearly stumbled down the standings despite ending the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-game win streak. This time, they want no repeat of history coming off another big win against previously unbeaten Lady Spikers.

“Hindi na dapat mangyari na after a big win, bababa ‘yung performance namin. Doon kami huhugot ngayon na maitama ‘yung galing kami sa big win tapos matatalo kami,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as Santo Tomas handed La Salle’s first defeat, 20-25, 25-16, 8-25, 25-15, 14-16 before the Holy Week break.

But an equally motivated Ateneo, at sixth place with a 4-6 card, is not to hand a win on a silver platter to Santo Tomas, with its own Final Four hopes on the line.

“Every day, every game is an opportunity to step up. People will say na imposible na but we believe in ourselves, our team and our community. We’ll step up kung saan man kami abutin. Nothing is impossible,” said coach Oliver Almadro.

Meanwhile in the men’s division, Adamson (1-9) clashes with the University of the East (3-7) while Santo Tomas (9-1) and Ateneo (5-5) battle at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.