^

Sports

Streak-busting Golden Tigresses aim to boost bid for semis bonus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 4:00pm
Streak-busting Golden Tigresses aim to boost bid for semis bonus
The UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena, Pasig City)
10 a.m. – UE vs AdU (men)
12 p.m. – UE vs AdU (women)
2 p.m. – ADMU vs UST (women)
4 p.m. – ADMU vs UST (men)

 MANILA, Philippines – On the heels of a massive upset of La Salle, UST wants no let-up against Ateneo in a bid to break free from a logjam at the second spot entering the homestretch of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is at 2 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses looking to ride high on momentum even against an expected strong resistance from the Blue Eagles to stay in the hunt for a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final Four.

Adamson, fresh from its first sweep defeat this season against reigning champion National U, seeks the game goal when it takes on the also-ran University of the East at 12 p.m.

UST, Adamson and NU all sport 7-3 records for a three-way tie at No. 2 behind La Salle (9-1) with only four games left in the elimination, turning the duel versus Ateneo a vital one for the Golden Tigresses if they wish to stay in the race.

The Golden Tigresses in the first round nearly stumbled down the standings despite ending the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-game win streak. This time, they want no repeat of history coming off another big win against previously unbeaten Lady Spikers.

“Hindi na dapat mangyari na after a big win, bababa ‘yung performance namin. Doon kami huhugot ngayon na maitama ‘yung galing kami sa big win tapos matatalo kami,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as Santo Tomas handed La Salle’s first defeat, 20-25, 25-16, 8-25, 25-15, 14-16 before the Holy Week break.

But an equally motivated Ateneo, at sixth place with a 4-6 card, is not to hand a win on a silver platter to Santo Tomas, with its own Final Four hopes on the line.

“Every day, every game is an opportunity to step up. People will say na imposible na but we believe in ourselves, our team and our community. We’ll step up kung saan man kami abutin. Nothing is impossible,” said coach Oliver Almadro.

Meanwhile in the men’s division, Adamson (1-9) clashes with the University of the East (3-7) while Santo Tomas (9-1) and Ateneo (5-5) battle at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio were announced to have committed to the Espana squad Thursday afternoon.
Sports
fbtw
Muntinlupa wallops Quezon City for solo MPBL lead

Muntinlupa wallops Quezon City for solo MPBL lead

6 hours ago
Muntinlupa cruised to its fifth straight win and grabbed the solo lead in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo

UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 6'8" graduating high school student made a big splash for the Junior Fighting Maroons in his one year with the team.
Sports
fbtw
No pressure on TNT

No pressure on TNT

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa is relishing the experience of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and while the Tropa...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women training at full steam as SEA Games three-peat bid looms

Gilas women training at full steam as SEA Games three-peat bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Some 16 Filipina cagers were present at the team's training at the Aero Center in Quezon City Wednesday morning, with Fil-Am...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnolia fills frontcourt void, trades for Converge's Tratter, Murrell

Magnolia fills frontcourt void, trades for Converge's Tratter, Murrell

By Olmin Leyba | 9 minutes ago
The Hotshots acquired the FiberXers’ big man Abu Tratter and slam dunk champion David Murrell in an apparent effort...
Sports
fbtw
College cagers get to show wares as Filoil preseason tiff returns

College cagers get to show wares as Filoil preseason tiff returns

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Defending UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles and reigning NCAA titlist Letran Knights spearhead the cast as teams from both...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship

Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan fumbled with a costly miscue on No. 17 and failed to gain on the closing par-5 hole as she wound up with...
Sports
fbtw
AcadArena Spaces for budding esports players to launch in National University in Laguna

AcadArena Spaces for budding esports players to launch in National University in Laguna

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Championing empowerment of campus communities including the students and educators, AcadArena Spaces is set for launch this...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Im enjoys fast start with 66 in RBC Heritage

Korea's Im enjoys fast start with 66 in RBC Heritage

2 hours ago
An early bogey jolted Korean star Sungjae Im into life as he fired a superb 5-under 66 in the first round of the $20 million...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with