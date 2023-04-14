Gilas Youth, LSGH standout Santi Romero joins Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Youth veteran and La Salle Green Hills star Santi Romero is not going anywhere as he has committed to play for the La Salle Archers in the UAAP.

Only 18, the speedy 6-foot-3 Romero is best known for his defense after finishing No. 2 in steals department in the NCAA.

During the last season, Romero made a record by stealing six times in a game during the team’s stunning run to the Finals.

Two other schools have reportedly tried to lure Romero to their folds but failed.

Romero firmly believes he has a great future under La Salle coach Topex Robinson.