^

Sports

Gilas Youth, LSGH standout Santi Romero joins Green Archers

Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 2:44pm
Gilas Youth, LSGH standout Santi Romero joins Green Archers
Santi Romero
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Youth veteran and La Salle Green Hills star Santi Romero is not going anywhere as he has committed to play for the La Salle Archers in the UAAP.

Only 18, the speedy 6-foot-3 Romero is best known for his defense after finishing No. 2 in steals department in the NCAA.

During the last season, Romero made a record by stealing six times in a game during the team’s stunning run to the Finals.

Two other schools have reportedly tried to lure Romero to their folds but failed.

Romero firmly believes he has a great future under La Salle coach Topex Robinson.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No pressure on TNT

No pressure on TNT

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa is relishing the experience of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and while the Tropa...
Sports
fbtw
Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio were announced to have committed to the Espana squad Thursday afternoon.
Sports
fbtw

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll

15 hours ago
Zach LaVine inspired a fightback as the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday, while rising Australian star Josh Giddey helped the Oklahoma City Thunder end the New...
Sports
fbtw

Clarin aims to protect Pinoys abroad

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Newly-designated GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin was a witness to what would’ve been a travesty of justice if not for a sensational 12th round TKO win by Charly Suarez over previously unbeaten hometowner...
Sports
fbtw
Muntinlupa wallops Quezon City for solo MPBL lead

Muntinlupa wallops Quezon City for solo MPBL lead

4 hours ago
Muntinlupa cruised to its fifth straight win and grabbed the solo lead in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship

Pagdanganan, Ardina miss cut in Lotte Championship

By Jan Veran | 12 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan fumbled with a costly miscue on No. 17 and failed to gain on the closing par-5 hole as she wound up with...
Sports
fbtw
AcadArena Spaces for budding esports players to launch in National University in Laguna

AcadArena Spaces for budding esports players to launch in National University in Laguna

By John Bryan Ulanday | 48 minutes ago
Championing empowerment of campus communities including the students and educators, AcadArena Spaces is set for launch this...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Im enjoys fast start with 66 in RBC Heritage

Korea's Im enjoys fast start with 66 in RBC Heritage

1 hour ago
An early bogey jolted Korean star Sungjae Im into life as he fired a superb 5-under 66 in the first round of the $20 million...
Sports
fbtw
Topex Robinson-coached Archers test mettle in new PBA D-League conference

Topex Robinson-coached Archers test mettle in new PBA D-League conference

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Defending champion La Salle-EcoOil ushers in a new era with Topex Robinson as head coach in the eight-team PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Making his debut as ONIC Esports head coach in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Professional League-Indonesia (MPL ID),...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with