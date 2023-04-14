^

Ex-Kaya player Jonah Romero to beef up Filipino-led Far East United

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 12:53pm
Jonah Romero
MANILA, Philippines – Former Kaya midfielder Jonah Romero is the latest recruit for Far East United, the Filipino-led squad that will compete in the US $1 Million Winner-Take-All Soccer Tournament in North Carolina in June.

Romero will join former Kaya teammate Anton del Rosario, former Ceres midfielder Stephan Schrock, and Azkals goalkeeper Roland Muller in the squad, which also includes former Indonesia captain Mark Klock and Thai player Charyl Chappuis.

Far East United joins a 32-squad field that features the Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham Red Dragons, the US Women’s team captained by for American player Heather O’Reilly, English side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, MLS team Charlotte FC, Mexican team Necaxa, Team Dempsey that is owned by former American star Clint Dempsey, Conrad & Beasley United that is owned by former American stars Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley, UK-based e-sports team Hashtag United, and Gracie United that is owned by the famous family from mixed martial arts among many others.

“We are putting together the pieces of what will be a competitive team,” noted del Rosario. 

“Jonah is a solid playmaker who is also very good defensively. He will add to the flexibility of our team. His familiarity with some of the Far East United players will greatly add to what we want to accomplish.”

“We will also be announcing a few more additions to Far East United in the next few weeks.”

Romero was born in Virginia in the United States but played professionally in Puerto Rico, Guam and Trinidad & Tobago. He suited up for two seasons with Kaya from 2011-23 then transferred to the Loyola Meralco Sparks for one season before returning to Guam. 

According to del Rosario, Romero is now based in the US. 

The tournament will be played from June 1-4 in Cary, North Carolina.

