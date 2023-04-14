Gilas womenâ€™s Animam sees SEA Games 3-peat bid as â€˜dream come trueâ€™

Gilas women’s Animam sees SEA Games 3-peat bid as ‘dream come true’

MANILA, Philippines – Jack Animam is raring to get her name in the history books as she aims to help the Gilas Pilipinas women's team become the first to win three straight gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set to unfurl next month.

Animam, who will return the national team after four years, was there to lead the team to their first gold in program history back in 2019.

After falling short of the top prize so many times, the five-time UAAP champion underscored the value of their bid for dominance.

"I mean, this is a dream come true for all of us," Animam said as she comes from a year-long layoff due to injury.

"You know, from nothing, to two golds, and to three golds sana. Three-peat. Sobrang laki nito," she added.

Since 2019, the Gilas women have been on a steady rise. The youth programs have also been taking root, with youngsters already showing potential to get into the seniors team.

Standouts like Gabby Ramos, Kristan Yumul, Camille Nolasco, Ava Fajardo, and Naomi Panganiban are only some of the youth team members who have gotten promising starts for the Nationals.

Young guns like Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, Ella Fajardo, and collegiate standouts Jhazmin Joson and Kaycee Dela Rosa are likewise working to become mainstays in the program.

Despite knowing that her teammates are more than capable, Animam is eager to contribute much to make up for lost time.

"I'll do whatever it takes to help the team. On and off the court, especially off the court. You know I'll just really bring the energy that I always bring when playing with them," said the former NU standout.

"Just you know, letting them know that I got their back, no matter what. Yeah, I'm just super excited," she added.

Animam joined Gilas women training Wednesday this week after taking a break from playing professionally in France.

She and her teammates will open training camp by the end of the month in Lipa.