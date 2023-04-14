^

UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 11:44am
UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo
MANILA, Philippines – UP Integrated School (UPIS)’s Kobe Demisana has crossed through Katipunan Avenue as he committed to the Ateneo Blue Eagles for his senior career.

The 6'8" graduating high school student made a big splash for the Junior Fighting Maroons in his one year with the team.

A member of the Mythical Five in UAAP Season 85, Demisana averaged 17.64 points, 12.64 rebounds, 4.07 blocks, 2.64 assists and 2.14 steals.

The big man bared that playing for Ateneo has been one of his dreams as he grew up in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

"Growing up, Ateneo is one of my dream schools but it was during my sa Gilas (Youth) nung nagustuhan ko talaga yung school," said the 18-year-old center, who was part of the Philippine team that competed in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship last August. "Nung time na yun, sa Moro (Lorenzo Gym) kami at nakita ko na I can easily bond with them.

"But siyempre, the main reason I chose Ateneo is that I know I can grow more as a player and as a student here. Alam naman natin na Ateneo is one of the top universities in the Philippines and I will learn a lot here hindi lang sa court kung hindi pati rin sa about life after basketball."

Despite leaving the UP system, Demisana remained grateful for his time with the Junior Fighting Maroons, which brought attention to his basketball career.

"Naging mas mabuting tao ako dahil sa pag-aalaga, gabay, at payo na ibinigay nila," he said.

Now, Demisana looks forward to growing under head coach Tab Baldwin. He also joins fellow Ilonggo Raffy Celis and Cebuano Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu as part of Ateneo's recruitment class this year.

"I am so excited to be under Coach Tab, primarily because of his experience and career. I know there is still so much for me to learn, and I am confident that Coach Tab will give his best to teach me. I want to absorb all the knowledge and skills that Coach Tab can impart because he knows what is best for every player," said Demisana, who will be eligible for Season 86.

Also on tap for the defending champions later this year are Gilas Youth standouts Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber as they seek back-to-back UAAP titles.

