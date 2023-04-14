In-form Tabuena fires solid 66, trails by 2 in International Series Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena stayed in fierce form coming off a three-week break, dishing out a solid 66 to trail a late-charging Bai Zhengkai of China by two at the start of the International Series Vietnam at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh Thursday.

Tabuena snapped a par round at the back with a stirring four-birdie binge from No. 14, including the two par-5s (Nos. 14 and 17), then banked on his superb iron play to birdie the par-3 No. 4 and the par-4 eighth and match South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers’ six-under card in the morning wave.

Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go also took advantage of their early start to shoot a 67 and 68, respectively, as the Filipino aces put themselves in early contention in the $2 million championship serving as the eighth leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

But the day belonged to Zhengkai, a graduate of this year’s Asian Tour Q-School, who gunned down three birdies at the back where he teed off then scorched the frontside with five birdies in the first seven holes for a 64.

He missed the ninth fairway and was forced to make a lay-up but pulled off a superb scrambling par to preserve a sterling 31-33 card and wrest a one-stroke lead over Korean T.H. Lee, Honey Baisoya of India and Taiwanese Lee Chieh-Po, who all fired 65s.

But Tabuena continued to flaunt his awesome form after rallying to snatch the DGC Open in India last month. He then finished tied for fourth in the last Asian Tour event in the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

He was solid off the mound, hitting all fairways and missing just one green although he could’ve turned in a lower score if not for a couple of flubbed birdie chances. He wound up with 30 putts for a share of fifth with five others.

Quiban likewise put in an impressive 35-32 marred by a double bogey on No. 9 but marked by a cluster of birdies. Unlike Tabuena, he waxed hot with his putter, finishing with 26 putts.

He also missed just one fairway and went out of regulation just three times as he joined nine others at 11th.

Like the ICTSI-backed Tabuena, Go came through with a bogey-free 33-35 card for joint 13th, highlighting his round with three scrambling pars.

The Cebuano ace hit 12 fairways and 15 greens while ending up with 29 putts for joint 21st.

Angelo Que, however, struggled in a late start, ending up with 77 and in danger of missing the cut at joint 147th.