Jhanlo Sangiao eyes big performance in iconic Bangkok stadium

MANILA, Philippines — Second-generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao looks to put on a show in one of Thailand's most famous arenas as he sees action in ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on April 22.

Sangiao, who targets his third straight win in ONE Championship, will be facing Argentina's Matias Farinelli in a bantamweight contest to open the hostilities at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Just four months after last seeing action in December, Sangiao is eager to make his own mark in the venue.

"Excited [ako] kasi papasok na naman ako sa ONE Circle. It's an honor na makapagcompete sa sikat na stadium, sa Lumpinee, kaya very excited at saka hungry na ako para manalo," said Sangiao, the son of famed MMA coach Mark Sangiao.

The Team Lakay stalwart looks to make most against Farinelli, who is arguably his biggest fight to date.

He was penciled in to face the Argentine last December in Manila but was moved due to unforeseen circumstances.

Now that he finally gets a shot at the debuting ONE Championship fighter, Sangiao is brimming with confidence.

"Yung preparation, okay na okay. Halos four months na hard training. Pinaghandaan ko bago pa yung fight ko nung last December, talagang siya na yung pinaghandaan namin kaya ready kami," he said.

He also sees himself ahead in multiple aspects of the fight.

"Gagamitin ko lahat, yung striking skill ko, wrestling skill. Alam ko na mas malakas ako sakanya so depende nalang kung saan mapupunta yung laro namin, kung idominate ko siya sa ground or tatalo ko siya sa striking," said Sangiao.

As for how he plans to finish things off, after winning his first two matches in quick first round submissions, Sangiao isn't letting himself be picky.

When it comes down to the wire, Sangiao just wants to be able to get the win.

"Sa akin, hindi na importante kung paano ko siya tatapusin. Yung importante lang sakin is yung goal ko talaga manalo nang manalo," he said.

Joining Sangiao in Bangkok is Denice Zamboanga, who will clash with Julie Mezabarba in a women's atomweight contest.