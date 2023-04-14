^

Sports

Jhanlo Sangiao eyes big performance in iconic Bangkok stadium

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 11:15am
Jhanlo Sangiao eyes big performance in iconic Bangkok stadium
Jhanlo Sangiao
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Second-generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao looks to put on a show in one of Thailand's most famous arenas as he sees action in ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on April 22.

Sangiao, who targets his third straight win in ONE Championship, will be facing Argentina's Matias Farinelli in a bantamweight contest to open the hostilities at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Just four months after last seeing action in December, Sangiao is eager to make his own mark in the venue.

"Excited [ako] kasi papasok na naman ako sa ONE Circle. It's an honor na makapagcompete sa sikat na stadium, sa Lumpinee, kaya very excited at saka hungry na ako para manalo," said Sangiao, the son of famed MMA coach Mark Sangiao.

The Team Lakay stalwart looks to make most against Farinelli, who is arguably his biggest fight to date.

He was penciled in to face the Argentine last December in Manila but was moved due to unforeseen circumstances.

Now that he finally gets a shot at the debuting ONE Championship fighter, Sangiao is brimming with confidence.

"Yung preparation, okay na okay. Halos four months na hard training. Pinaghandaan ko bago pa yung fight ko nung last December, talagang siya na yung pinaghandaan namin kaya ready kami," he said.

He also sees himself ahead in multiple aspects of the fight.

"Gagamitin ko lahat, yung striking skill ko, wrestling skill. Alam ko na mas malakas ako sakanya so depende nalang kung saan mapupunta yung laro namin, kung idominate ko siya sa ground or tatalo ko siya sa striking," said Sangiao.

As for how he plans to finish things off, after winning his first two matches in quick first round submissions, Sangiao isn't letting himself be picky.

When it comes down to the wire, Sangiao just wants to be able to get the win.

"Sa akin, hindi na importante kung paano ko siya tatapusin. Yung importante lang sakin is yung goal ko talaga manalo nang manalo," he said.

Joining Sangiao in Bangkok is Denice Zamboanga, who will clash with Julie Mezabarba in a women's atomweight contest.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clarin aims to protect Pinoys abroad

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Newly-designated GAB chairman Atty. Richard Clarin was a witness to what would’ve been a travesty of justice if not for a sensational 12th round TKO win by Charly Suarez over previously unbeaten hometowner...
Sports
fbtw
Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio were announced to have committed to the Espana squad Thursday afternoon.
Sports
fbtw

LaVine sinks Raptors, Giddey stars as Thunder roll

12 hours ago
Zach LaVine inspired a fightback as the Chicago Bulls eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the NBA play-in tournament Wednesday, while rising Australian star Josh Giddey helped the Oklahoma City Thunder end the New...
Sports
fbtw
Major PNVF events draw boost from Malaca&ntilde;ang

Major PNVF events draw boost from Malacañang

12 hours ago
Malacañang has thrown its full support behind two major international tournaments that the Philippine National Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers way behind in Lotte Championship

Filipina golfers way behind in Lotte Championship

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan blew a one-under card with a wobbly frontside finish as she finished with a 74 and trailed Thai sensation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Kaya player Jonah Romero to beef up Filipino-led Far East United

Ex-Kaya player Jonah Romero to beef up Filipino-led Far East United

By Rick Olivares | 3 minutes ago
Former Kaya midfielder Jonah Romero is the latest recruit for Far East United, the Filipino-led squad that will compete in...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women&rsquo;s Animam sees SEA Games 3-peat bid as &lsquo;dream come true&rsquo;

Gilas women’s Animam sees SEA Games 3-peat bid as ‘dream come true’

By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
Animam, who will return the national team after four years, was there to lead the team to their first gold in program history...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario adds depth to stellar LPGT Caliraya golf field

Del Rosario adds depth to stellar LPGT Caliraya golf field

38 minutes ago
Pauline del Rosario cashes in on the Epson Tour’s three-week break to headline the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship...
Sports
fbtw
UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo

UPIS big man Kobe Demisana transfers to Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 6'8" graduating high school student made a big splash for the Junior Fighting Maroons in his one year with the team.
Sports
fbtw
In-form Tabuena fires solid 66, trails by 2 in International Series Vietnam

In-form Tabuena fires solid 66, trails by 2 in International Series Vietnam

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena stayed in fierce form coming off a three-week break, dishing out a solid 66 to trail a late-charging Bai Zhengkai...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with