Filipino tankers cop gold, silver in Malaysia swimming tiff opener

Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 6:25pm
Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh

MANILA, Philippines – The Behrouz Elite Swimming Team (BEST) Philippines won a gold and a silver medal at the start of the 58th Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships Thursday at the National Aquatic Center Kuala Lumpur Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.

Lucena City pride Yugo Cabana led the Filipino tankers’ campaign when he won the boys’ 11-12 200m Individual Medley.

Cabana, a student from the International School for Better Beginnings, clocked 2:25.02 to secure the gold. Singapore’s Tai Jin Hong finished second with 2:27.55 while Malaysia’s Cayden Mineve China ended up third with 2:28.71. .

World Junior Championships silver medalist Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh also showed strength by winning the silver medal in the girls’ 15-17 200m IM.

Mojdeh, who studies in  Brent International School, registered 2:25.37 that is good for second place.

Rouxin Tan of Malaysia led the event with 2:23:37 while Elysha Chloe Pribadi of Indonesia won bronze with 2:26.20.

“We are so proud of these kids for bringing honors to our country. It’s just the opening day and we’re looking forward to winning more medals in the next three days,” said PH BEST team manager Joan Mojdeh.

Cabana and Mojdeh will try to win medals in their respective events on the second day of the competition.

